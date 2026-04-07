Former U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce Francisco J. Sánchez Joins Hamilton Reserve Bank

NEVIS, Saint Kitts & Nevis, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Reserve Bank, the largest global bank headquartered in the Caribbean region with offices worldwide and more than US$6 billion in assets, serving clients from 150 countries in 126 currencies and 15 languages, announces former U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce Francisco J. Sánchez has joined Hamilton Reserve Bank (“HRB”) to lead the bank’s prestigious International Advisory Board and support the bank’s exponential growth.

Mr. Sánchez is a leading expert in trade policy as a law partner of Holland & Knight, a renowned global law firm. Sánchez was also the former Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) as well as a Special Assistant to former U.S. President Bill Clinton. Mr. Sánchez has a master’s degree from Harvard University. He is a member of Council on Foreign Relations.

The Rt Hon Sir Tony Baldry, Chairman, Hamilton Reserve Bank, who was a UK government minister and a member of the UK Parliament for decades, said: “Hamilton Reserve Bank warmly welcomes Mr. Sánchez to our esteemed International Advisory Board. We look forward to broad collaboration with Mr. Sánchez on strategic and client development. We thank him for his leadership.”

Mr. Sánchez commented: "I am honored to join the international Advisory Board of Hamilton Reserve Bank. I look forward to collaborating with my fellow board members to support enhanced services and innovative solutions that will benefit our clients in an ever-evolving global landscape."

About Hamilton Reserve Bank

Hamilton Reserve Bank (SWIFT: NIBTKNNE) is an award-winning global bank and the largest global bank headquartered in the Caribbean with offices worldwide and more than US $6 billion in assets, serving a rapidly expanding clientele from 150 countries in 15 languages and 126 currencies in broad collaboration with The Bank of New York Mellon, Banco Santander, among many other correspondent banks. Featured as a global success story by Temenos, the world’s leading fintech, Hamilton Reserve Bank has a pristine regulatory history, a large asset base, and automated new customer account approval 100% online in 20 minutes, executing multicurrency bank wires in seconds worldwide, delivering a fast, compliant, and white glove private banking experience for businesses and ultra-high-net-worth individuals around the globe. In early 2026, HRB completed a US$35 million equity financing at US$2 billion valuation.

Contact:

info@hrbank.com







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