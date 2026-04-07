Aptean Brings Agentic AI to Supply Chain Planning with Logility DemandAI+ on Aptean AppCentral

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical B2B industry-specific software, today announced the release of Logility DemandAI+ on AppCentral, Aptean’s agentic AI platform. DemandAI+ is Logility’s AI-first demand planning and forecasting solution, designed with advanced AI, and now available with prebuilt agents ready to activate on day one.

Customers can deploy these AI agents to improve forecast accuracy, instantly retrieve historical data, detect emerging trends, and flag training opportunities so planners can focus on the most important decisions and improve forecast performance. Crucially, planners stay in control. Each agent can operate autonomously or with human intervention, giving teams the flexibility to decide where AI acts independently and where a planner stays in the loop.

The prebuilt agents are where organizations start, not where they stop. DemandAI+'s composable architecture means additional agents can be added as planning needs evolve and organizations can work with Logility supply chain experts to build beyond the prebuilt set, without replacing what's already working.

“Bringing Logility's demand planning intelligence onto AppCentral is about more than expanding our platform. It's about closing the gap between AI built to analyze and AI built to act. Supply chain planners don't need more data presented to them. They need AI with a genuine understanding of how demand moves in their industry, agents able to flag what matters before it becomes a problem and automatically improve with every cycle. DemandAI+ delivers exactly this, and AppCentral was built to make it possible,” said TVN Reddy, CEO, Aptean.

A Planning Advantage That Compounds Over Time.

“Most supply chain teams have spent years being promised AI that would change how they work. What they got were features that surfaced information and waited. DemandAI+ is different — it doesn't wait,” said Allan Dow, EVP/General Manager at Aptean. “These agents flag risks, guide decisions, and improve on their own, every day, changing how your team operates.”

Agents include:

Review Forecast Accuracy: Continuously detects forecast winners and laggards, reveals bias patterns, and directs planners to concentrate on the most important decisions, turning reactive reviews into proactive advantages.

Continuously detects forecast winners and laggards, reveals bias patterns, and directs planners to concentrate on the most important decisions, turning reactive reviews into proactive advantages. Retrieve History or Forecast: Provides instant access to demand history and forecast data whenever you need it, with no system navigation or technical expertise required. S&OP cycles accelerate when the data is already in front of you.

Provides instant access to demand history and forecast data whenever you need it, with no system navigation or technical expertise required. S&OP cycles accelerate when the data is already in front of you. Detect Trends in Historical Data : Analyzes time-series demand data to surface emerging shifts, such as items trending up, shipments trending down, before they cause disruptions. Planners gain an early-warning advantage, transforming pattern recognition from a manual task into an automated edge.

: Analyzes time-series demand data to surface emerging shifts, such as items trending up, shipments trending down, before they cause disruptions. Planners gain an early-warning advantage, transforming pattern recognition from a manual task into an automated edge. Training Opportunities: Keeps forecast models accurate and self-improving by identifying anomalies that require planner validation, ensuring the right action is taken, and steadily improving forecast accuracy over time.

To learn more visit: https://www.aptean.com/en-US/demandai-supplychainhub

About Logility

Logility, an Aptean company, is a market-leading provider of AI-first supply chain management software engineered to help organizations build sustainable digital supply chains that improve people's lives and the world we live in. Logility’s fully integrated, AI-driven end-to-end platform where intelligence, automation, and execution work together to help clients know faster, turn uncertainty into opportunity, and transform supply chain from a cost center to an engine for growth. Learn more at www.logility.com.

Logility is a Registered Trademark of Logility, Inc. Aptean and Ready for What’s Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. Aptean’s solutions and services help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.



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