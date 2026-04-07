Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers Returns as Title Sponsor of Houston Latin Fest 2026, Celebrating Latin Culture, Music, and Community Unity

HOUSTON, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers is proud to announce its return as Title Sponsor of the Houston Latin Fest for the second consecutive year, continuing its commitment to celebrating and supporting Houston’s vibrant Latin community through music, culture, and family-centered entertainment.

The Houston Latin Fest is a family-oriented Latin music festival that brings together people from across North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean, for a shared celebration of heritage, unity, and culture. Known as “El festival de todos los latinos,” the event highlights Latin music, art, cuisine, and cultural expression in an open, inclusive environment designed for all generations.

As Title Sponsor, Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers will play a central role in enhancing the festival experience, including supporting one of the event’s featured highlights: a full-hour live performance by Baila Con Micho. During the performance, attendees will be invited to participate in a high-energy interactive segment teaching the crowd the steps to the Amanda Demanda jingle—bringing together music, movement, and community engagement in a uniquely interactive celebration.

“We are honored to return as Title Sponsor of Houston Latin Fest,” said Amanda Demanda. “This festival represents unity, culture, and pride—values that reflect our commitment to the communities we serve. Being part of an event that brings families together across generations and backgrounds is incredibly meaningful to our firm.”

Houston Latin Fest continues to serve as one of the city’s premier cultural events, offering a dynamic platform for live Latin music performances, community connection, and cultural celebration. The festival also provides meaningful marketing opportunities for companies seeking to engage with Houston’s diverse and rapidly growing Latin audience, while offering a space for employees, clients, and families to enjoy a shared cultural experience.

This year’s festival theme emphasizes unity across the Latin world: “Un Continente, diferentes Naciones, Latinos unidos!”—bringing together Latin communities in a shared space that celebrates tradition, diversity, and cultural pride.

Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers looks forward to continuing its partnership with Houston Latin Fest and contributing to an unforgettable 2026 celebration of music, culture, and community.

EVENT DETAILS

Houston Latin Fest 2026

Midtown Park – 2811 Travis St, Houston, TX

Saturday, April 11th, 2026

1:00 PM – 10:00 PM

About Amanda Demanda

Amanda Demanda is the founder of Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers and a nationally recognized trial attorney and legal-marketing innovator whose practice includes a strong focus on serious and catastrophic commercial truck accident litigation. Known for blending courtroom skill with strategic insight, she has built one of Florida’s most visible law firms while bringing a people-first, safety-driven approach to complex trucking and personal injury cases.