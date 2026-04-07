First Onsite launches Life Sciences Division to protect critical environments





KELLIE MATZINGER, MICROBIOLOGY AND STERILIZATION AUTHORITY, LEADS FIRST ONSITE’S NEW LIFE SCIENCES DIVISION.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Onsite Property Restoration (First Onsite), one of North America’s largest disaster recovery and restoration providers for commercial enterprises, today announced the launch of its Life Sciences Division and the appointment of Kellie Matzinger as Life Sciences Operations Director, North America.

Kellie Matzinger brings over 25 years of experience in microbiology, sterilization, decontamination, and validation. Her technical expertise spans all major sterilization modalities.

In recent years Matzinger’s work has focused on hydrogen peroxide technologies, particularly in the application of high-level disinfection and bio-decontamination for critical environments. She is widely recognized for her ability to translate microbiological principles into practical contamination control solutions.

“I am energized by the opportunity to bring the breadth of my experience to a highly skilled and supportive team that is aligned in its mission to proactively protect patients, products, and critical environments,” said Kellie Matzinger, First Onsite, Life Sciences Operations Director, North America.

Reporting to Sam Bergman, Global EVP at First Onsite, Matzinger will lead the development and execution of the company’s Life Sciences Division, which focuses on delivering proactive, routine, and emergency-based facility hygiene services. Key areas of focus include the following:

Contamination Control Strategies : Tailored to manufacturing, research laboratories, compounding pharmacies, medical device facilities and other regulated sectors.

: Tailored to manufacturing, research laboratories, compounding pharmacies, medical device facilities and other regulated sectors. Regulatory Compliance : Supporting pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food safety, research and medical device sectors in achieving compliant hygiene programs within GMP and cGMP guidance frameworks.

: Supporting pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food safety, research and medical device sectors in achieving compliant hygiene programs within GMP and cGMP guidance frameworks. Transition to Preventive Services : Expanding service capabilities beyond reactive restoration into preventable contamination control.

: Expanding service capabilities beyond reactive restoration into preventable contamination control. Industry Engagement: Advancing best practices in regulated environments through continued involvement with ISPE, PDA and AAMI/ANSI standards committees.

“Being surrounded by professionals who value science, collaboration, and innovation creates a culture where meaningful impact is not only possible but expected, said Matzinger. “It’s hard not to feel passionate when your life’s work is both understood and amplified by the team around you.”

About First Onsite: North America’s Trusted Leader in Property Restoration

First Onsite Property Restoration is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,500 team members and operates from more than 100 locations across Canada and the U.S. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what’s right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild, and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to firstonsite.ca or follow @firstonsite on LinkedIn.

Press Contact:

Julia Koichopolos

MAVERICK PR

julia@wearemaverick.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44cd26fb-d5ee-47e4-998c-e0adccf8e44e