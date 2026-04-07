Arcana Collective Enters Wholesale Partnership With Canna Provisions, One of Massachusetts Premier Retailers

SHELTON, Wash., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcana Collective, LLC , the pioneering collaboration of legacy cannabis breeders and industry leaders, today announced a wholesale partnership with Canna Provisions , a leading Massachusetts cannabis retailer with dispensary locations in Western Massachusetts. The partnership marks a key milestone in expanding the company’s commercial distribution strategy, adding brick-and-mortar retail alongside its existing channels.

Under the agreement, Canna Provisions will carry a curated selection of Arcana genetics, including both regular and feminized seeds, bringing Arcana’s breeder-backed cultivars to adult-use consumers in The Bay State.

“This partnership represents an important development as we begin building out our wholesale footprint,” said Andrew Berman, CEO and Co-Founder of Arcana Collective. “We are particularly proud to launch this partnership with Canna Provisions - one of the top retailers in Massachusetts. This launch allows us to introduce Arcana genetics to retail consumers while building a foundation for broader expansion. We are also proud to be partnered with Canna Provisions’ management team (Meg Saunders and Erik Williams) and its Director of Cultivation (Greg “Chemdog” Krzanowski), three industry pioneers.”

Through this partnership, Canna Provisions customers will gain access to a curated selection of Arcana’s library of verified genetics. Some of these cultivars also flow from Arcana’s formal PAC Program breeder partnerships, a framework that formalizes permission, acknowledgement, and compensation for Arcana’s use of select third-party breeders’ intellectual property, enabling Arcana to responsibly expand its offerings. All genetics are further supported by Arcana’s proprietary breeding and authentication processes at their Ghost Town facility in Shelton, Washington.

“We’re excited to be Arcana’s first wholesale retail partner and to bring their genetics to our shelves,” said Meg Saunders, CEO at Canna Provisions. “Arcana’s focus on genetic integrity and breeder partnerships gives our community access to cultivars they can trust, and we’re proud to offer products that stand apart in quality and provenance.”

This wholesale expansion alongside Canna Provisions creates a scalable pathway for Arcana to evaluate additional retail partnerships in regulated markets.

For more information on Arcana Collective, please visit www.arcana.net .



About Arcana Collective

Arcana Collective is a first-of-its-kind collaboration uniting respected OG cannabis breeders, cultivators and business executives. The Collective holds the IP to a variety of iconic foundational strains, which it leverages alongside a diverse array of popular cultivars to pave the way for future releases of unique cannabis genetics and offer a library of seeds, slips and tissue culture clones, as well as genetic licensing opportunities. To learn more, visit arcana.net .