ShowMojo Unveils AI Virtual Agent Beta to Help Property Managers Book More Tours

AI Virtual Agent helps property managers answer listing questions and qualify leads instantly

Virtual Agent provides 24/7 automated engagement via text and web chat

Built to boost industry-leading conversion rates even further



CLAYMONT, Del., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShowMojo , a top leasing automation platform designed for property managers, today announced the beta launch of its AI Virtual Agent , an intelligent agent that engages leads instantly to answer questions, qualify prospects, and guide them toward scheduling a showing. The AI-powered feature ensures prospective tenants receive professional responses around the clock and that property managers never miss an opportunity to schedule showings.

For property managers, the challenge is maintaining momentum when staff are unavailable. Approximately 70% of prospective tenants search for properties after hours, and delays in answering simple questions can cause qualified leads to drop off. While ShowMojo already delivers industry-leading conversion rates from lead to showing ( 54% ), providing instant answers is the key to pushing those numbers even higher and filling vacancies faster.

ShowMojo’s AI Virtual Agent removes the friction of waiting for a response. When a prospect visits a property manager’s website, the virtual agent can answer specific listing questions—such as credit score requirements, floor levels, or pet policies—at any time, day or night. And because the agent is fully integrated into the ShowMojo ecosystem, all conversation data is stored in one centralized place, with the protection of ShowMojo’s fraud detection measures to maintain security throughout the process.

“Every unanswered question is a missed opportunity to fill a unit,” said Vanessa Anderson, CEO of ShowMojo. “ShowMojo already converts prospects to showings at higher rates than anyone else in the industry. By implementing AI to answer questions after hours, we are helping our customers improve those conversions even more so they can fill vacancies faster than ever before.”

Key benefits:

Capture more showings 24/7 : Instant responses to after-hours inquiries keep prospects moving through the leasing journey without delays.

: Instant responses to after-hours inquiries keep prospects moving through the leasing journey without delays. Seamless multi-channel engagement : Prospects can start a conversation on a website and finish it over text, meeting them exactly where they are.

: Prospects can start a conversation on a website and finish it over text, meeting them exactly where they are. Reduce repetitive manual work : Automating routine questions about pet policies or credit scores frees up staff to focus on high-value tasks like managing properties.

: Automating routine questions about pet policies or credit scores frees up staff to focus on high-value tasks like managing properties. Maintain a professional first impression: Every lead receives a consistent, professional, and personalized response the moment they reach out.

“Property managers are facing a lead problem where every opportunity matters,” added Anderson. “Our AI Virtual Agent solves real pain points by providing the immediate, intelligent engagement that today’s prospective tenant expects, while enabling property managers to scale their operations and lead to show conversions with superior efficiency.”

To learn more, new customers can sign up for a demo of ShowMojo’s AI Virtual Agent and existing customers can join the waitlist here .

About ShowMojo

ShowMojo automates the entire leasing experience for property managers, owners, and leasing agents. From scheduling and showing coordination to prospect screening and follow-up, the platform saves time and reduces vacancies. With tools for secure self-showings, customizable workflows, and detailed reporting, ShowMojo delivers a better experience for both prospective tenants and property managers. Learn more at showmojo.com .

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