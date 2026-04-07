Oportun Celebrates “20 Years, One Mission” of Empowering Members to Build a Better Financial Future

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven financial services company, today celebrates its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of helping people build financial confidence and stability through responsible, affordable financial services.

Launched with a commitment to serve those historically excluded from the financial mainstream, Oportun helped pioneer the concept of “doing well by doing good” using an innovative, technology-driven platform that continues to provide affordable credit to those with limited credit histories. Since issuing its first loan in 2006, Oportun has expanded to offer a broader suite of intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting tools that help members take control of their financial lives.

Over its 20 years, Oportun has:

Issued more than 8 million loans and credit cards

Disbursed more than $22 billion in responsible credit to members

Helped 1.3 million members establish a credit history

Saved members more than $2.5 billion in interest and fees

Enabled members to set aside $12.2 billion for rainy days through savings tools

Helped save more than $1,800 per member annually on average

Along the way, Oportun has also built deep trust with the people it serves. The company has received over 250,000 five-star reviews in the App Store, more than 120,000 five-star reviews across Google and Trustpilot, and nine out of ten members say they would recommend Oportun to others.

These results reflect Oportun’s continued commitment to design responsible and accessible financial products that empower members to build credit, manage everyday needs, and prepare for the unexpected. Through both periods of economic progress and moments of uncertainty, the company has remained focused on its founding goal: empowering members to build a better financial future.

This history of innovation and Oportun’s positive impact on its members have been recognized through dozens of industry and business award programs, including Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, TIME’s Genius Companies, and CNBC’s Top Fintech Companies. Oportun has also been named one of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area for the last eight years running.

Oportun believes the need for inclusive financial services remains significant. Millions of people in the United States still face barriers to affordable credit and lack effective financial tools. Oportun will continue to serve our members and to help more people build lasting financial confidence.

For more information about Oportun, visit https://oportun.com.

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven financial services company that puts its members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $22 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.5 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members save an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Dorian Hare

(650) 590-4323

ir@oportun.com