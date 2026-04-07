Armada and Carahsoft Open First Galleon Experience Center at Carahsoft Headquarters

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced the opening of Armada’s first Galleon Experience Center at Carahsoft’s headquarters in Reston, Virginia. At the Center, Federal, State and Local Government agencies, as well as Education and Healthcare organizations, can now experience a self-sufficient AI compute environment built for locations the cloud cannot reach.

Galleons are modular data centers powered by Armada Edge Platform (AEP). They range from suitcase-sized field units to the 20–foot Cruiser and megawatt-scale data centers that deliver enterprise-grade compute and connectivity anywhere power exists. Each unit arrives pre-configured with hardware, connectivity and Armada’s software stack, allowing organizations to go from delivery to full operation in days, not months.

Most of the world’s data is created at the edge, and increasingly processed there too, in some of the most challenging conditions. In these environments, customers need to leverage AI with speed, scale and increasing sovereignty. Inside Cruiser, the 20-foot Galleon installed at Carahsoft, visitors can book demonstrations of real-time drone processing, industrial edge intelligence including inference alerts generated on device—no cloud required.

In the last year Cruiser has achieved a series of firsts for edge AI infrastructure. It was deployed by the U.S. Navy on the USS Cooperstown during UNITAS 2025. After introducing edge computing at sea, the Navy can now deploy full-stack, modular, mobile data centers to harness massive amounts of data in power- and communication-constrained places.

Cruiser has also been adopted by the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, giving it a unified way to manage statewide connectivity and reduce emergency latency from 28 hours to real time. The Department leveraged the platform following Typhoon Halong, enabling 40 staff members to assess damage across 34 communities in just three days.

In 2025, Microsoft and Second Front collaborated with Armada to deliver scalable, sovereign AI infrastructure within a Galleon. Microsoft executed capabilities such as sensor fusion, information operations and operational planning securely. Meanwhile Second Front deployed Cruiser to support U.S. military planning efforts worldwide. This year Microsoft has forged an agreement with Armada to unite Microsoft’s Azure Local with Armada’s Galleons and deliver Microsoft’s Sovereign Private Cloud in the world’s most demanding environments.

“For decades, organizations adapted their missions to the limits of their infrastructure,” said Dan Wright, Co-Founder and CEO of Armada. “With Galleon, infrastructure adapts to the mission. Armada is defining a new standard for deployable, sovereign AI with AEP, one that delivers enterprise-grade performance in the most demanding environments. Together with Carahsoft, we are accelerating the transition from cloud-dependent operations to truly distributed intelligence.”

“AI is reshaping how Government operates, but its full potential depends on infrastructure that can perform beyond traditional boundaries,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Armada Edge Platform represents a new model for secure, mobile and sovereign AI at the edge. By bringing solutions from other leading companies into the Galleon Experience Center in Reston, Carahsoft and its reseller partners are giving our customers direct access to technologies that will define the future of mission execution.”

Armada Edge Platform is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303 and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (866) 421-4683 or armada@carahsoft.com; or learn more about Armada’s solutions here.

Government agencies and partners interested in touring the Galleon Experience Center can request a visit at galleonexperience@armada.ai.

About Armada

Armada is a full-stack edge infrastructure company enabling advanced AI workloads with speed, scale, and sovereignty. For more information, visit www.armada.ai.

Contact

press@armada.ai

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com