Jupiter Neurosciences Appoints Kristopher Fishman and Sanjiv Lal to Nugevia™ Advisory Board

New Advisors Bring Nationwide Pharmacy and Wellness Distribution Expertise to Nugevia™ Consumer Longevity Line

Compounding Pharmacy and Wellness Channels Represent Over $1.5 Billion Addressable Market for Practitioner-Grade Nutraceuticals in the U.S.

JUPITER, FL, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS) (“Jupiter” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing JOTROL™, a patented resveratrol-based platform, today announced the appointment of Kristopher Fishman and Sanjiv Lal to the Nugevia™ Advisory Board. The two bring direct distribution relationships across compounding pharmacies and wellness channels, an addressable market the Company estimates at over $1.5 billion in combined U.S. nutraceutical sales.

Nugevia™ is Jupiter’s consumer longevity product line, powered by the same proprietary JOTROL™ micellar delivery technology that underpins the Company’s clinical pipeline, including a Phase IIa clinical trial in Parkinson’s disease that has received FDA clearance. The product line currently includes three formulations: PWR (mitochondrial support), MND (cognitive health), and GLO (skin vitality). Products are available direct-to-consumer at www.nugevia.com, and the Company is now expanding into practitioner-led channels where the formulations’ clinical-grade bioavailability profile can be a differentiator.

“Kris and Sanjiv each bring deep, hands-on experience in the channels where we see the strongest natural demand for Nugevia™,” said Christer Rosén, Chairman and CEO of Jupiter Neurosciences. “Compounding pharmacies and wellness centers are staffed by practitioners who evaluate formulation science before recommending products to their patients and clients. That is precisely the kind of environment where JOTROL’s published bioavailability data and its efficacy profile in addressing inflammation and mitochondrial function are most relevant.”

About Kristopher Fishman

Kristopher Fishman is CEO and President of Wells Pharmacy Network, LLC, a privately held nationwide compounding pharmacy licensed in 48 states, specializing in wellness, anti-aging, weight management, sexual wellness, aesthetic dermatology, and thyroid and adrenal health.

Mr. Fishman has been with Wells Pharmacy Network for the last 12 years and currently operates both a 503A compounding pharmacy and a 503B outsourcing facility from locations in Florida and Tennessee, maintaining compliance with USP <797> sterile and USP <795> non-sterile compounding standards and cGMP.

“The compounding pharmacy channel runs on practitioner trust, and that trust starts with formulation quality,” said Kristopher Fishman, CEO of Wells Pharmacy Network, which operates nationwide across 48 states. “JOTROL’s published bioavailability data gives Nugevia™ something most supplement brands simply cannot offer in that conversation. I look forward to helping Jupiter establish Nugevia™ as a go-to formulation within the compounding pharmacy ecosystem.”

About Sanjiv Lal

Sanjiv Lal is a healthcare entrepreneur, investor, and operator with more than two decades of experience across biotechnology, laboratory systems, regenerative medicine, and healthcare commercialization. He is Co-Founder and Partner at Motivant, where he helps scale healthcare and life-science companies through operational strategy, capital alignment, and commercialization execution. He is also Co-Founder and Partner of RegenTherapy, a regenerative medicine platform focused on translating cellular-signaling science and acellular biologics into clinical practice.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Lal founded three laboratory businesses and successfully exited two; additionally holding executive leadership roles within Fortune 500 biotechnology organizations. He holds both a B.S. and M.S. in Pharmaceutical Sciences from The Ohio State University.

“After 24 years of building and scaling healthcare businesses, I know what practitioners look for before putting a product on their shelf: published clinical data and a formulation they can stand behind,” said Sanjiv Lal, Co-Founder and Partner of Motivant and RegenTherapy, who has founded three laboratory businesses and successfully exited two. “Nugevia™ checks those boxes. The wellness and spa channels are ready for this kind of science-backed longevity platform.”

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pursuing a dual-path strategy to address neuroinflammation and promote healthy aging. The Company is advancing a therapeutic pipeline targeting central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases, while also expanding into the consumer longevity market with its Nugevia™ product line. Both efforts are powered by JOTROL™, Jupiter’s proprietary, enhanced resveratrol formulation that has demonstrated improved bioavailability in clinical studies. The Company’s prescription pipeline is focused broadly on CNS disorders, presently with a Phase IIa in Parkinson’s disease, including indications such as Alzheimer’s Disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, Friedreich’s Ataxia, and MELAS.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include clinical trial outcomes, regulatory developments, market acceptance of Nugevia™, the ability to successfully develop and execute distribution partnerships, capital market conditions, Nasdaq listing requirements, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

1001 North US Highway 1, Suite 504

Jupiter, FL 33477

Email: ir@jupiterneurosciences.com