Dillard’s Introduces Cyd Morris x Gianni Bini

A Nostalgic, Limited-Edition Capsule Collection Inspired by Coastal Ease

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to introduce Cyd Morris x Gianni Bini. This exclusive, limited-edition capsule collection marks the first collaboration between Dillard’s and renowned designer and tastemaker Cydney Morris, now available only at Dillard’s stores and online at dillards.com.

Cyd Morris pictured in her Paige Tube Top & Violante Skirt. Cyd Morris x Gianni Bini is available exclusively at Dillard's.

Drawing inspiration from her grandmother’s seaside garden in California, Morris’s collection reflects a year of returning to her roots. The aesthetic captures a profound sense of nostalgia, warmth, and the effortless grace of coastal living.

“Being creative is such a release for me,” says Cydney Morris. “The joy I get from working on something from start to finish—then watching beautiful women enjoy it—is beyond fulfilling. The world brought me back home last year, and my grandma was constantly on my mind. To me, ‘home’ is blue and white, seaside air, birds chirping in the garden, and a feeling of warmth and ease.”

Dillard’s Vice President of Merchandising Alexandra Dillard Lucie adds, “Cyd has been a dream partner! Her exceptional sense of style and vast experience in brand development and design have resulted in a fantastic collaboration that we are honored to sell at Dillard’s.”

The Collection

Rendered in her signature pale blues with delicate scalloped details, Cyd Morris x Gianni Bini is designed for the modern woman’s versatile lifestyle. The collection features:

Apparel: Effortless dresses, separates, sets, and swimwear.

Effortless dresses, separates, sets, and swimwear. Accessories: Vintage-inspired footwear, handbags, and hats to complete the look.

The pieces embody everything Morris dreamed of packing for a getaway to Sicily—feminine, timeless, and unmistakably her.

About Gianni Bini:

Gianni Bini, Dillard's largest ladies' contemporary brand, was launched in 2001 in footwear and later extended to apparel. The mission of Gianni Bini is to remain at the forefront of fashion, offering designs that exude high quality and satisfy the contemporary customer's constant craving for innovation and trend-forward style. Each season, Gianni Bini delivers fresh yet timeless pieces that speak to every facet of the modern woman's life.

Connect with us:

Cydney Morris : Instagram @cyd_morris | cydmorris.substack.com

: Instagram | Gianni Bini : Instagram @giannibiniofficial

: Instagram Dillard’s: Instagram @dillards | Shop online at dillards.com





CONTACT:

Julie J. Guymon

501-376-5965

julie.guymon@dillards.com

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