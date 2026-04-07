Go Rentals Named Official Luxury Car Rental Provider of Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go Rentals, the most trusted automotive rental provider known for its hospitality-driven approach to the industry, today announced it will serve as the Official Luxury Car Rental Service for the 2026 Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction.

This partnership builds on Go Rentals’ presence at Barrett-Jackson’s flagship Scottsdale Auction—widely regarded as the epicenter of the collector car world—where a highly discerning global audience of collectors, partners, and enthusiasts gathers each year.

As the official provider in Palm Beach, Go Rentals will deliver premium vehicle experiences through its signature Carcierge® service—ensuring a seamless, thoughtfully orchestrated continuation of the guest journey for VIPs, collectors, and partners throughout the event. The Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction will take place April 16–18, 2026, at the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach, Florida.

At Go Rentals, arrival is only the beginning. Each interaction is designed to reflect a higher standard of service—where precision, discretion, and anticipation define the experience.

“This is an incredibly meaningful partnership for Go Rentals as we continue to align with some of the most respected platforms in the collector and luxury automotive space,” said Kaye Gitibin, CEO of Go Rentals. “Having already established a strong presence in Scottsdale, we’re proud to further support the Barrett-Jackson community with an experience that reflects the same level of trust, precision, and attention to detail.”

Throughout auction week, the Go Rentals team will provide dedicated, on-the-ground support, including exact vehicle delivery, white-glove coordination, and seamless logistics for auctioneers, VIP guests, and sponsors. Every detail is managed with intention—ensuring a fluid experience from arrival through the close of the final bid.

In an environment where excellence is expected, Go Rentals reinforces its role as a trusted partner—delivering a consistent, elevated experience that meets the highest standards of luxury service.

About Go Rentals

Go Rentals is the most trusted automotive rental provider, known for its hospitality-driven approach and commitment to delivering personalized, high-touch experiences at every stage of the journey. Through its signature Carcierge® service and meticulously curated fleet, Go Rentals ensures every experience is seamless, considered, and exceptional.

For more information, visit www.GoRentals.com.