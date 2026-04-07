FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), April 7 2026 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 250 million share buyback program announced on December 16, 2025, as the first tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion expected to be executed by 2030 in line with the disclosure made during the 2025 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 30/03/2026 12,000 283.4512 3,401,414.40 - - - - 12,000 283.4512 3,401,414.40 31/03/2026 15,000 287.2463 4,308,694.50 - - - - 15,000 287.2463 4,308,694.50 01/04/2026 2,000 296.7003 593,400.60 - - - - 2,000 296.7003 593,400.60 02/04/2026 7,500 291.9524 2,189,643.00 14,693 340.2665 4,999,535.68 4,337,991.92 22,193 294.1304 6,527,634.92 36,500 287.4836 10,493,152.50 14,693 340.2665 4,999,535.68 4,337,991.92 51,193 289.7104 14,831,144.42 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such First Tranche till April 6, 2026, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 187,515,724.80 for No. 636,993 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 51,496,949.38 (Euro 44,543,078.68*) for No. 151,800 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of April 6, 2026 the Company held in treasury No. 17,433,399 common shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan, corresponding to 8.99% of the total issued common shares. Including the special voting shares, the Company held in treasury 9.38% of the total issued share capital.

Since January 5, 2026, start date of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion announced during the 2025 Capital Markets Day, until April 6, 2026, the Company has purchased a total of 788,793 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 232,058,803.48.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).