Notice of the Annual General Meeting 2026 of Copenhagen Airports A/S

Notice is hereby given of the Annual General Meeting of Copenhagen Airports A/S to be held on Wednesday, 29 April 2026 at 3:00 pm (CEST).
The notice, including the agenda and the full text of the proposed resolutions is attached.
COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S
P.O. Box 74
Lufthavnsboulevarden 6
DK-2770 Kastrup
Telephone: +45 32312800
E-mail: cphpresse@cph.dk
www.cph.dk
CVR no. 14 70 72 04
Attachments
- Copenhagen Airports A_S - AGM Notice 2026
- Notice of the Annual General Meeting 2026 of Copenhagen Airports AS