Notice of the Annual General Meeting 2026 of Copenhagen Airports A/S

Notice is hereby given of the Annual General Meeting of Copenhagen Airports A/S to be held on Wednesday, 29 April 2026 at 3:00 pm (CEST).

The notice, including the agenda and the full text of the proposed resolutions is attached.

COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S

P.O. Box 74

Lufthavnsboulevarden 6

DK-2770 Kastrup

Telephone: +45 32312800

E-mail: cphpresse@cph.dk

www.cph.dk

CVR no. 14 70 72 04

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