Nuwellis Strengthens Commercial Infrastructure with New South Texas Territory

MINNEAPOLIS, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions, today announced the creation of a dedicated South Texas commercial territory as part of its ongoing effort to strengthen field engagement in key U.S. hospital markets.

South Texas is a significant healthcare region with large hospital systems and leading cardiac and critical care programs managing patients with complex fluid balance challenges. By establishing a focused territory, Nuwellis aims to provide more direct clinical support to physicians and care teams evaluating advanced fluid management strategies, including Aquadex therapy.

“Expanding our presence in strategic hospital markets enables closer collaborations with clinicians as they evaluate and implement ultrafiltration therapy,” said Nuwellis’ CEO John Erb. “South Texas is home to a number of highly regarded cardiac and critical care programs, and our new territory allows us to deepen our partnerships with those teams.”

The addition of the South Texas territory reflects Nuwellis’ continued focus on strengthening its commercial organization and supporting hospitals treating patients with complex cardiorenal conditions.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions. The Company develops solutions designed to support patient care through monitoring, therapy, and data-informed clinical decision-making across acute and chronic care settings. Nuwellis’ portfolio includes commercially available and development-stage technologies addressing complex cardiorenal conditions, with a focus on safety, precision, and scalability across patient populations. For more information, visit www.nuwellis.com.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow® System

The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2026 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

ir@nuwellis.com

Media Contact:

CORE PR

media@nuwellis.com