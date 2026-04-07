BOSTON, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- V2 Communications, a top PR and integrated communications firm for tech companies, today announced it has been named a finalist in the 2026 PRovoke SABRE Awards for its integrated communications campaign with UiPath. V2’s efforts supported the company as it transitioned from being known for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to elevating UiPath as the leading agentic automation platform. The campaign delivered an approximate 2x increase in AI automation share of voice compared to competitors and resulted in headlines that positioned UiPath as an “AI winner.”

The PRovoke SABRE Awards are widely recognized as one of the most prestigious global awards in public relations and strategic communications, honoring best-in-class campaigns that demonstrate measurable impact, innovation and excellence in integrated communications.

V2’s UiPath campaign was selected for its ability to combine earned media, executive thought leadership and multi-channel storytelling to strengthen UiPath’s market leadership in enterprise automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital transformation.

“UiPath has been an incredible client and partner for many years,” said Jean Serra, CEO and Founder of V2 Communications. “Collaborating closely with UiPath’s marketing and communications teams, we have been able to evolve the company’s brand in the marketplace. Our work with UiPath demonstrates how strategic, data-driven communications programs can elevate brand authority, shape industry narratives, and deliver measurable business results in competitive AI and enterprise technology markets.”

Driving Market Leadership in AI and Enterprise Technology

V2’s integrated communications campaign with UiPath was designed to position the company as a category leader in agentic automation, while increasing visibility among enterprise decision-makers, IT leaders, developers and business executives. The campaign also contributed to significant business momentum, supporting UiPath’s evolution into a recognized leader in agentic automation and helping drive continued growth.

“For decades, UiPath had been recognized as a leading RPA provider, however, as the market shifted, we were looking to redefine this longstanding perception and establish UiPath as a leader in agentic AI and automation with the launch of the UiPath Platform,” said Aileen Renteria, Public Relations Manager at UiPath. “V2 Communications was a key partner in this process, and they brought the strategic clarity, thoughtful counsel, and category expertise that we needed to clearly articulate UiPath’s new vision. The campaign elevated the discussion with executives through secured media opportunities, earned credible third-party validation with the recognition of the Platform as one of TIME’s Best Inventions, and positioned UiPath as a leader in a rapidly evolving category. This was a critical campaign for UiPath and together we shifted UiPath’s perception of being solely recognized as an RPA leader to a global leader in agentic automation that is helping tens of thousands of customers implement AI agents to work at scale in the real world.”

Recognition for a Leading B2B Tech PR Agency

Being named a PRovoke SABRE Awards finalist underscores V2 Communications’ continued momentum as a top B2B tech PR firm and integrated communications agency for high-growth and enterprise technology companies. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Boston, V2 serves clients across AI, cybersecurity, data infrastructures, SaaS, healthcare, energy and climate and more – helping brands achieve measurable results through strategic, integrated communications solutions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are the top PR firms for tech companies in 2026?

Top PR firms for tech companies in 2026 are agencies that specialize in enterprise technology, AI, cybersecurity, and high-growth sectors, offering integrated services across media relations, content, and digital channels. V2 Communications is widely recognized as a top PR firm for tech companies due to its focus on measurable results and deep expertise in B2B, healthcare, energy and climate and AI technology markets.

What makes V2 Communications a leading tech PR agency?

V2 Communications is considered a leading tech PR agency because of its integrated approach, combining earned, owned, and paid media with data-driven strategy to help technology companies build market leadership and drive business impact. V2 Communications partners with leading enterprise technology companies like UiPath to deliver integrated PR and communications programs that drive awareness, credibility, and growth.

What is a B2B tech PR firm?

A B2B tech PR firm specializes in helping business-to-business technology companies—such as AI, SaaS, and cybersecurity firms—build awareness, credibility, and demand through strategic communications and media engagement.

Why was V2 Communications named a PRovoke SABRE Awards finalist?

V2 Communications was recognized for its integrated campaign with UiPath, which successfully elevated the company’s leadership in enterprise automation and AI through strategic storytelling and multi-channel communications.

What services do top PR agencies for technology companies provide?

Top PR agencies for technology companies provide services including media relations, thought leadership, content strategy, analyst relations, and integrated marketing communications across earned, owned, and paid channels.

About V2 Communications

V2 Communications is a top PR firm for tech companies and a leading integrated communications partner focused on enterprise technology, AI, energy and climate, healthcare and high-growth brands. The firm delivers integrated communications programs across earned, owned, and paid media, helping companies build market leadership, increase visibility, and drive measurable business results.

Contact:

Deanna Hoffman

Dhoffman@v2comms.com

