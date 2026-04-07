Clover Health Empowers Members to Take Charge of Their Health Data Through HealthEx Partnership

WILMINGTON, Del., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), a physician enablement company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare, in partnership with HealthEx , today announced a new collaboration that enables Clover Medicare Advantage (MA) members to securely access and share clinical records and claims data, further advancing patients rights to access and share their own health data, which is central to federal interoperability efforts. Through HealthEx, Clover members can choose to connect their health information to tools like Claude so they can better understand and navigate their care.

The new collaboration builds on Clover Health’s recently announced live interoperability work with Kno2 and extends member access through infrastructure powered by Counterpart Health, Clover Health’s technology and services business. That same infrastructure provides a scalable foundation that can support similar interoperability capabilities for other health plans.

For many individuals, health information remains fragmented across providers, hospitals, health systems, and health plans. Through HealthEx, Clover members can verify their identity, authorize access to their records, and securely retrieve clinical records and claims data through a streamlined experience, without needing to navigate multiple portals or log in to separate systems. By bringing these data sources together, members gain a more complete view of their clinical records and claims data, which they can share with trusted providers, digital health applications, care navigation tools, AI platforms, and other participating organizations-with each entity governed by its own privacy policy and terms of service.

Counterpart Health powers the interoperability infrastructure behind this capability, enabling the secure exchange of member data for Clover Health and creating a scalable foundation for other health plans seeking to participate in interoperability networks. HealthEx adds the identity, consent, and consumer-facing experience that helps individuals put that access into practice.

“We believe individuals should have simple, secure access to their health information and greater control over how it is used,” said Kevin Holub, Chief Product Officer at Counterpart Health. “This new capability and our partnership with HealthEx builds on the interoperability foundation we have already put into production and shows how infrastructure powered by Counterpart Health can help Clover Health empower members and deliver a more streamlined experience by eliminating the need to navigate multiple portals or separate logins.”

“Clover Health is demonstrating what member-directed access can look like in practice,” said Priyanka Agarwal, M.D., MBA, co-founder and CEO of HealthEx. “By enabling members to access claims data alongside clinical records, Clover Health, Counterpart Health, and HealthEx are helping create a more complete and portable health record that individuals can use across the healthcare ecosystem.”

This function is now live and Clover will educate members on using this tool to direct their own data–putting the patient in control of their health information.

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. For our members, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. For healthcare providers outside Clover Health's Medicare Advantage plan, we extend the benefits of our data-driven technology platform to a wider audience via our subsidiary, Counterpart Health, and aim to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs on a nationwide scale.

Visit: www.cloverhealth.com

About Counterpart Health:

Counterpart Health , a subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp., or Clover Health, is a leading AI-powered physician enablement platform transforming care delivery. Born out of Clover Health as Clover Assistant, Counterpart Health’s flagship software platform, Counterpart Assistant, provides clinically intuitive insights that help clinicians better manage chronic conditions and deliver high-quality care. Counterpart Health extends this powerful data-driven technology platform beyond Clover Health’s Medicare Advantage plan, bringing its benefits to a wider audience to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs nationwide. Several published studies demonstrate the technology’s impact on Diabetes, Chronic Kidney Disease , Congestive Heart Failure , and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease management, as well as Clinical Quality and Underserved Patient Populations.

About HealthEx

HealthEx lets individuals instantly and securely access and share their health records at the moments that matter, with all actions grounded in digital identity and explicit consent. Linking digital identity, real-time health records access, and consent infrastructure, HealthEx is delivering a future where health data moves seamlessly and responsibly - powering a new era of consumer-driven healthcare. Learn more at healthex.io .

Investor Relations:

Ryan Schmidt

investors@cloverhealth.com