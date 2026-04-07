Integra LifeSciences Unveils New Real-World Evidence Highlighting PriMatrix® Utilization

PRINCETON, N.J., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: IART), a leading global medical technology company, will present new real-world data on PriMatrix® Dermal Scaffold at three major medical conferences in April. The data include new analyses from 985 cases involving 117 surgeons, highlighting the use of PriMatrix, a fetal bovine dermal matrix, across a broad range of wound types, including surgical, traumatic and chronic ulcers, as well as complex wounds with tunneling and undermining features.1,2,3 In addition, a 23-patient case series outlines clinical experience with PriMatrix in support of wound bed readiness in burn injuries, including patients with significant comorbidities.4 Findings will be shared at the Functional Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference (April 8–11 in Washington, D.C.), the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring | Wound Healing Society (WHS) Conference (April 8–12 in Charlotte, North Carolina) and the American Burn Association Annual Meeting (April 14–17 in Orlando, Florida).

Key PriMatrix Data Presentations Include:

Performance of Fetal Bovine Dermis in Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFU): Insights from Real-world Clinical Use (Poster at the DLS Conference in Washington D.C.)

Real-World Utilization of Fetal Bovine Dermis: A Clinician-Reported Snapshot (Poster at the SAWC Spring Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina)

Real-World Outcomes Using Fetal Bovine Dermis for Complex Wounds (Poster at the SAWC Spring Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina)

Fetal Bovine Dermal Scaffold in the Management of Mixed Thickness Burn Injuries (Poster at the ABA Conference in Orlando, Florida)

“PriMatrix is incorporated into our clinical practice across a range of challenging wound scenarios,” said John S. Steinberg, DPM, FACFAS, codirector of the Center for Wound Healing at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. “The availability of clinical data helps inform decision making in complex reconstruction cases. Our team often includes PriMatrix as part of our established surgical workflow for many of our critical limb salvage patients.”

Additional presentations at the April conferences will showcase advancements and real-world outcomes across Integra’s broader wound reconstruction and care portfolio – including Integra® Dermal Matrices, Cytal® Wound Matrix, MicroMatrix® and AmnioExcel® – reinforcing the company’s evidence-based solutions.

“These results add to a growing body of evidence showing how PriMatrix meaningfully influences outcomes in wound reconstruction,” said Raymond Turner, MD, corporate vice president and chief medical officer at Integra LifeSciences. “We’ve seen strong recent engagement with PriMatrix from surgeons, reflected in an increasing volume of clinical use and interest across care settings. By offering a broad and clinically validated portfolio, we support highly tailored approaches that help advance transformational care across acute and chronic wounds, burns, trauma and reconstructive procedures.”

References

Dai Y, Evans J, Leonard M, Arnold Y, Searcy P. Performance of Fetal Bovine Dermis in Diabetic Foot Ulcers: Insights from Real-World Clinical Use. Poster presented at the Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference; April 2026; Washington, D.C. Dai Y, Asuku M, Leonard M, Siebeneck A, Arnold Y, Searcy P. Real-World Utilization of Fetal Bovine Dermis: A Clinician-Reported Snapshot. Poster presented at the Society of Advanced Wound Care Spring Meeting; April 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina. Dai Y, Leonard M, Asuku M, Siebeneck A, Arnold Y, Searcy P. Real-World Outcomes Using Fetal Bovine Dermis for Complex Wounds. Poster presented at the Society of Advanced Wound Care Spring Meeting; April 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina. Young V, Svirsky N, Pruim A, Shihadeh S, Miller K, Cordova AC. Fetal Bovine Dermal Scaffold in the Management of Full and Partial Thickness Burn Injuries. Poster presented at the American Burn Association Annual Meeting; April 2026; Orlando, Florida.

About Integra

Integra LifeSciences (Nasdaq: IART) is a global medical technology leader dedicated to restoring lives. We are advancing transformational care through impactful innovation in neurosurgery and tissue reconstruction, specialized fields that demand exceptional expertise and precision. Our portfolio of highly differentiated, gold-standard technologies is trusted by healthcare professionals to deliver transformative care. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and which may be beyond our control. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the potential applications and efficacy of the Integra products described herein and the realization of improvements to health outcomes. There can be no assurance that these products will achieve the benefits described herein or that such benefits will be replicated. The actual effect of the use of these products can only be determined on a case-by-case basis depending on the particular circumstances and patient in question. In addition, there can be no assurance that these products will be commercially successful. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Integra’s business, particularly those identified under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” included in Integra's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and information contained in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and Integra undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Ward

(609) 772-7736

chris.ward@integralife.com

Media Contact:

Laurene Isip

(609) 208-8121

laurene.isip@integralife.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00cf1e29-7492-4f89-bab1-6691cf2253c4