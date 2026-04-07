DeFi Development Corp. Releases March 2026 Recap Highlighting Strategic Execution, Research Expansion, and SPS Growth

BOCA RATON, FL, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company” or “DeFi Dev Corp.”), the first US public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced the release of its March 2026 company recap, outlining continued progress across research, product adoption, institutional engagement, and treasury operations amid a broader market slowdown.

During March, DFDV reported full-year 2025 financial results, highlighting +442% revenue growth and continued expansion of its Solana-first Digital Asset Treasury platform, including validator operations, onchain treasury activity, tokenized equity, and ecosystem integrations.

The Company also published new original research exploring the role of agentic AI in driving long-term demand for SOL, extending its previously introduced demand-side valuation framework for Layer 1 assets.

In parallel, DFDV continued advancing its strategic investment in Apyx, a dividend-backed stablecoin protocol designed to connect Digital Asset Treasury preferred equity with onchain credit markets. The Company hosted a dedicated investor discussion to further explain Apyx’s structure, use cases, and potential role within the broader Digital Asset Treasury ecosystem.

Operationally, adoption of dfdvSOL, the Company’s liquid staking token, accelerated during the month. Supply increased from approximately 513,000 to over 656,000 dfdvSOL, supported in part by expanded integration capacity on Jupiter Lend, one of Solana’s leading borrow-lend platforms.

At month-end, DFDV reported treasury holdings of approximately 2.22 million SOL, equating to 0.0754 SOL Per Share (SPS), reflecting continued growth driven primarily by organic yield generation and disciplined capital allocation.

To read the full March 2026 recap, visit: https://defidevcorp.beehiiv.com/p/mar-2026-recap.

About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.

The Company is also an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing value-add services and software subscriptions to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service.

Investor Contact:

ir@defidevcorp.com



Media Contact:

press@defidevcorp.com

