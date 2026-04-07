K Wave Media Announces Strategic Transformation into K-Culture Consumer, IP and Digital Asset Platform & Name Change Plan

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K Wave Media (“K-Wave” or the “Company”) today issued a CEO vision letter detailing its strategic transformation into a next-generation platform that integrates K-culture consumer products, premium global intellectual property, and digital asset infrastructure. This evolution is designed to enhance long-term shareholder value by expanding K-Wave’s revenue streams, strengthening its IP monetization capabilities, and positioning K-Wave at the intersection of content, commerce, and technology. The Company also announced its intention to rebrand as “K-Wave Ltd.,” subject to shareholder approval at its upcoming annual meeting, currently expected to occur in July 2026.

K-Wave is positioning itself as an industry leader in the public markets through the K-Wave Platform, which integrates three core strategic goals into a unified, self-reinforcing ecosystem.

Consumer Cash Flow Engine

● Scaling K-beauty, K-fashion, food & beverage, and lifestyle brands into the U.S. and global markets to generate stable, dollar-based revenue. The Company will consider highly selective acquisitions of businesses that meet its strategic and financial criteria.

IP-Driven Brand Acceleration

● Leveraging globally recognized K-pop intellectual property and merchandising rights to transform consumer products into premium, high-demand brands with built-in global audiences.

Capital & Digital Asset Infrastructure

● Continuing to deploy a Bitcoin treasury strategy alongside the formation of an internal entertainment-focused investment platform managed by one of K-Wave's operating companies, “Solaire,” and advancing the development of tokenized asset infrastructure to unlock new sources of global capital.

Each of these strategic goals are designed to create value independently while contributing to a broader “flywheel” model that generates cash flow, enhances brand value, and attracts capital on a continuous basis.



K-Wave believes it occupies a differentiated market position, with no other U.S. publicly-listed company combining consumer products, global entertainment IP, and digital asset infrastructure into a single integrated platform. The Company emphasized that its near-term priority is disciplined, measurable execution of its strategic goals.



“In the coming weeks, we will roll out initiatives to secure IP, build scalable consumer brands, access growth capital, and connect these assets to global investors,” said Ted Kim, CEO of K-Wave. “At the same time, we remain committed to disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation for our shareholders.”



Looking ahead, K-Wave believes the global influence of K-culture is expanding rapidly, yet the infrastructure to fully monetize that influence in public markets remains underdeveloped. The Company is being built to serve as a public-market gateway to the K-culture economy, executing with urgency, discipline, and a long-term perspective.

About K-Wave

K Wave Media (KWM) is a publicly listed entertainment and Bitcoin treasury company dedicated to creating, distributing, and monetizing high-quality content across multiple platforms. Since going public in 2025, KWM has focused on strategic growth initiatives, including acquisitions, digital platforms, and digital asset treasury management.

Through its subsidiaries, KWM currently works with major K-pop entertainment companies, including HYBE, SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, and KQ Entertainment. For more information visit https://www.kwavemedia.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication and on the current expectations of K Wave Media’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of K Wave Media. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements could include changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions.

If any of these risks materialize or K Wave Media’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that K Wave Media does not presently know, or that K Wave Media currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect K Wave Media’s current expectations, plans and forecasts of future events and views as of the date hereof. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein and the risk factors of K Wave Media described in K Wave Media’s Form 20-F initially filed with the SEC on May 14, 2025, as amended, including those under “Risk Factors” therein. K Wave Media anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while K Wave Media may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, K Wave Media specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing K Wave Media’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Investor Relations: info@kwavemedia.com

Public Relations: info@redroosterpr.com