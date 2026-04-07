Commercial Building Security Sensor Shipments to Reach 352 Million by 2032 as AI and Retrofit Demand Accelerate Market Growth

NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research forecasts that commercial building deployments of perimeter security, fire safety, and indoor sensing technologies will accelerate through 2032 as owners and operators modernize aging infrastructure, improve resilience, and unify building operations. Physical outdoor security sensor and system shipments are projected to grow from 117 million in 2025 to 204 million in 2032, while indoor safety and security device shipments will rise from 83 million to 148 million over the same period.

“The commercial building market is moving beyond siloed security and safety deployments toward integrated sensing architectures that support multiple operational outcomes at once,” said Paris McKinley, Research Analyst at ABI Research. “Building owners are increasingly prioritizing platforms that improve threat detection, compliance, occupant well-being, and cost efficiency, especially as AI analytics make these systems more valuable and easier to operationalize.”

ABI Research also found that fire safety and detection device shipments will increase from 73 million in 2025 to 108 million in 2032, representing a 2026 to 2032 CAGR of 5.2%. Additionally, North America leak detection deployments are expected to grow from 5 million in 2025 to 11 million in 2032 at a 10.7% CAGR. The firm says these gains are being driven by retrofit demand, stricter building codes, insurance incentives, and rising investment in air quality monitoring and environmental sensing across offices, healthcare facilities, schools, hospitality sites, and mission-critical environments such as data centers.

The market is also being shaped by AI-enabled platforms and broader ecosystem convergence. Vendors including Honeywell, Johnson Controls, and Siemens are expanding unified building platforms that combine safety, security, monitoring, automation, and environmental sensing, while Honeywell’s 2025 introduction of an AI-enabled electronic access control platform reflects growing demand for enhanced authentication measures, occupancy analytics, and centralized building security management.

“Regions and verticals are adopting at different speeds, but the long-term direction is clear: integrated and intelligent sensing is becoming foundational to commercial building strategy,” McKinley added. “North America and Western Europe continue to lead through retrofit and compliance-driven upgrades, while Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa are seeing fast growth tied to new developments, smart city initiatives, and large-scale modernization programs.”

These findings are from ABI Research’s Perimeter Security, Fire Safety, and Indoor Sensing for Commercial Buildings market data report, part of the company’s Smart Buildings research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司，拥有得天独厚的优势，充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁，通过提供独家研究和专业性指导，推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略，无缝连接这两大主体。

For more information about ABI Research’s services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

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