Bitdeer Launches SEALMINER A4 Series Bitcoin Mining Rigs, Achieves a Power Efficiency of 9.45 J/TH

SINGAPORE, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR), a world-leading technology company for AI and Bitcoin mining infrastructure, today announced the launch of its latest self-developed mining machines, the SEALMINER A4 series. This generation integrates Bitdeer's proprietary SEAL04 chips, leveraging advanced process nodes to set competitive benchmarks in performance. The launch marks the successful fulfillment of Bitdeer’s previously announced technology roadmap, underscoring its commitment to long-term R&D objectives.

The new series includes three models designed for diverse deployment environments: the air-cooling A4 Pro Air, and two hydro-cooling models, the A4 Pro Hydro and A4 Ultra Hydro.





Key specifications for SEALMINER A4 series*:

A4 Ultra Hydro: 9.45 J/TH | 886 TH/s | 8372.7 W

9.45 J/TH | 886 TH/s | 8372.7 W A4 Pro Hydro: 10.9 J/TH | 680 TH/s | 7412 W

10.9 J/TH | 680 TH/s | 7412 W A4 Pro Air: 10.9 J/TH | 336 TH/s | 3662.4 W



Achieving a technical milestone of 9.45 J/TH, the A4 series is designed to enhance energy efficiency and assist operators in managing overhead. Beyond energy metrics, the lineup is engineered for consistent machine stability. Its hardware architecture is optimized for large-scale operations, aiming to improve uptime and reduce operational interruptions.

Furthermore, the series maintains the SEALMINER brand’s signature low-noise profile. The advanced hydro-cooling system enables efficient thermal management, facilitating reliable performance even in high-density environments.

Bitdeer remains dedicated to advancing transparency and efficiency in the mining industry through continuous R&D investment and technological innovation. By upholding the principles of "Innovation, Efficiency, and Stability," Bitdeer continues to provide global miners with high-quality, reliable mining solutions and services.

*Note: Product performance may vary by ±5% in power efficiency and ±10% in hashrate and power consumption. Final specifications are based on the delivered units.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for AI and Bitcoin mining infrastructure. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive Bitcoin mining solutions for its customers and building AI computational infrastructure to support the AI revolution. Bitdeer handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, data center design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. Bitdeer also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed data centers across multiple countries, including the United States, Norway, Bhutan, and Ethiopia.

About SEALMINER

SEALMINER, a pioneering brand of mining machines under Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR), specializes in offering efficient and sustainable mining solutions. SEALMINER integrates Bitdeer's self-developed SEAL series of mining chips manufactured using advanced process nodes. By continuously improving power efficiency ratios, SEALMINER is dedicated to providing innovative, efficient, and reliable products and services to customers worldwide. To learn more, visit https://www.bitdeer.com/ or follow Bitdeer on X @BitdeerOfficial and LinkedIn @Bitdeer .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the expected performance, efficiency, deployment, mining output, or potential returns relating to Bitdeer’s products. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in cryptocurrency market prices, network difficulty and global hash rate, mining pool performance, electricity costs, operating conditions, regulatory developments, supply chain constraints, technological performance of the products, as well as potential risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Bitdeer’s annual report on Form 20-F, as well as those discussed in Bitdeer’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond Bitdeer’s control. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Bitdeer specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers should not rely upon the information on this page as current or accurate after its publication date.

Contacts

For Promotional Partnerships

marketing@bitdeer.com

For Sales Consultations:

sales@bitdeer.com

Public Relations

pr@bitdeer.com

Investor Relations

tesh.dahya@bitdeer.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f265c82c-ecd2-414d-9171-497549cb67f2