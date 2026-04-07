Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market Size to Hit USD 668.32 Million by 2035, Driven by Minimally Invasive Tech – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market size was estimated at USD 390.88 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 668.32 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.51% over 2026-2035. The incidence of early-stage gastrointestinal cancer is increasing, minimally invasive endoscopic resection is becoming more popular than open surgery, and advancements in ESD instruments, such as dissection knives, submucosal injection agents, and high-definition scopes, are driving the steady growth of the global endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) market.





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The U.S. Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market size was valued at USD 144.63 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 248.52 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.57% from 2026–2035. Due to high colorectal cancer screening rates, an increase in the diagnosis of early-stage gastric and esophageal lesions that are suitable for endoscopic resection, and significant investments in cutting-edge endoscopy infrastructure, the U.S. is the largest country market for endoscopic submucosal dissection outside of Asia.

Rising Global Incidence of Early Gastrointestinal Cancers to Drive Growth Globally

With the World Health Organization projecting that over 1.09 million new cases of gastric cancer and 1.93 million new cases of colorectal cancer will be diagnosed globally in 2024, the burden of gastric, colorectal, and esophageal cancers is rising globally. This is creating a sizable and structurally growing patient population for whom early-stage ESD resection is clinically appropriate and advised by guidelines. Higher percentages of early-stage mucosal lesions appropriate for curative endoscopic resection are being found as a result of increased national colorectal cancer screening program penetration in the United States, the European Union, Japan, and South Korea. This is directly causing an increase in the volume of ESD procedures.

Major Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Companies SWOT Analysis Listed in the Report are

Olympus Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical)

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Cook Medical LLC

Micro-Tech Endoscopy

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

Medi-Globe GmbH

CONMED Corporation

Ovesco Endoscopy AG

Kaneka Corporation

Endo-Flex GmbH

Aohua Endoscopy Co., Ltd.

STERIS plc

Nanjing Micro-Tech Co., Ltd.

Hobbs Medical Inc.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

ESD knives held the largest revenue share of ~33.47% in 2025, driven by their essential role in all ESD procedures and wide availability across insulated tip, hook, flex, and dual configurations. Injection agents are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of ~6.82% during 2026–2035, supported by rising preference for viscous submucosal agents over saline globally

By Indication

Stomach cancer held the largest share of ~38.14% in 2025, driven by established guidelines and mature ESD practices in Japan, South Korea, and China. Colon cancer is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of ~6.24%, supported by screening expansion and higher detection of complex lesions globally.

By Technology

Conventional ESD led with ~57.63% share in 2025 due to standardized protocols, high adoption, and strong instrument ecosystem. Underwater ESD is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of ~7.46% over 2026–2035, driven by reduced procedure time, no injection requirement in select cases, better visualization, and lower perforation risk.

By End-Use

Hospitals held the largest share of ~61.82% in 2025 due to advanced infrastructure, multidisciplinary teams, and complication management capabilities. Ambulatory surgical centers are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of ~7.18% through 2035, supported by outpatient approvals, favorable reimbursement, and demand for same-day procedures.

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Regional Insights:

With 46.72% of global revenue in 2025 and a predicted CAGR of 7.18% through 2035, Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing ESD market. With the greatest per-capita procedure rates and national insurance coverage for gastric, esophageal, and colorectal ESD, Japan leads the world.

North America held 36.84% revenue share in 2025, driven by high healthcare spending, a growing advanced endoscopy workforce, strong equipment adoption, and increased colorectal cancer screening.

Recent Developments:

In November 2024 , Olympus launched the EVIS X1 endoscopy system with enhanced texture and color enhancement imaging (TXI) and AI-integrated lesion detection optimized for ESD guidance, strengthening its leadership in advanced endoscopy.

, Olympus launched the EVIS X1 endoscopy system with enhanced texture and color enhancement imaging (TXI) and AI-integrated lesion detection optimized for ESD guidance, strengthening its leadership in advanced endoscopy. In June 2024, Boston Scientific received CE Mark for SpyGlass DS II Direct Visualization System expanded GI applications and advanced its ESD clip and tissue management line into European launch, reinforcing its position in endoscopic resection instrumentation.

Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market Segmentation

By Product

Gastroscopes & Colonoscopes

Knives

Injection Agents

Tissue Retractors

Graspers & Clips

Others (electrosurgical units, overtubes, irrigation pumps, light sources, and related accessories)

By Indication

Stomach Cancer

Colon Cancer

Esophageal Cancer

Others (duodenal tumors, rectal tumors, and submucosal tumors in the GI tract)

By Technology

Hybrid ESD

Conventional ESD

Underwater ESD

By End Use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Specialty Clinics

Others (research & academic institutions, and training centers for endoscopic techniques)

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ESD PROCEDURE VOLUME & CLINICAL ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand regional procedure volumes, adoption trends, and benchmarking of en bloc and R0 resection success rates.

– helps you understand regional procedure volumes, adoption trends, and benchmarking of en bloc and R0 resection success rates. CLINICAL OUTCOMES & PROCEDURE EFFICIENCY ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate procedure time variations, lesion-specific performance, and comparative outcomes versus EMR and surgical resection.

– helps you evaluate procedure time variations, lesion-specific performance, and comparative outcomes versus EMR and surgical resection. SAFETY PROFILE & ADVERSE EVENT ANALYSIS – helps you assess rates of perforation, bleeding, and strictures, along with the impact of operator experience and safety-enhancing technologies.

– helps you assess rates of perforation, bleeding, and strictures, along with the impact of operator experience and safety-enhancing technologies. TRAINING, COMPETENCY & SKILL DEVELOPMENT METRICS – helps you analyze training program adoption, simulator usage, certification standards, and the correlation between operator volume and outcomes.

– helps you analyze training program adoption, simulator usage, certification standards, and the correlation between operator volume and outcomes. REIMBURSEMENT & HEALTH ECONOMICS INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate coverage policies, cost-effectiveness, and reimbursement variations across hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

– helps you evaluate coverage policies, cost-effectiveness, and reimbursement variations across hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. MARKET ACCESS & TECHNOLOGY ASSESSMENT ANALYSIS – helps you understand health technology assessment outcomes and their influence on adoption of ESD devices across key regions.

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Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 390.88 million Market Size by 2035 USD 668.32 million CAGR CAGR of 5.51% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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