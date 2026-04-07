Helport AI Launches AI-Powered Collections Initiative with Leading Asian Consumer Finance Company

SAN DIEGO, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the “Company”), a global technology company providing enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”), today announced the successful launch of an AI-powered debt collection initiative in collaboration with a leading consumer finance company in Asia.



The project represents a full-scale deployment of the Company’s AI labor system within real-world financial services operations, focusing on enhancing recovery performance, customer engagement, and operational efficiency.



During the first month of deployment, early performance indicators have demonstrated measurable improvements across multiple key metrics, including:

• Recovery effectiveness and collection rates

• Customer engagement quality and response rates

• Communication consistency

• Operational scalability and throughput efficiency



The Company anticipates that AI-driven execution will yield positive performance relative to traditional human-led processes in several core dimensions, particularly in consistency, scalability, and structured communication. The Company’s AI labor system is designed to operate continuously, with the aim of supporting standardized and repeatable interaction models while maintaining adaptive conversational capabilities. Helport AI views this deployment as an important validation of its AI labor model in high-frequency, outcome-driven financial scenarios, where performance, efficiency, and compliance are critical.



The Company is currently conducting further data analysis and performance benchmarking, and expects to release a detailed performance report in the near future, providing additional insights into the operational impact and scalability of AI-driven collections.

About Helport AI

Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is a global technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services. Its flagship product, AI Assist, acts as a real-time co-pilot for customer contact teams, delivering smart guidance and tools to drive sales, improve engagement, and reduce costs. In addition to its AI software as a service (SaaS) offerings, the Company provides integrated AI+human services. With AI delivery and operations centers strategically located across Southeast Asia and the Americas, Helport AI enables professionals to perform at an expert level by using AI to elevate their potential. Learn more at www.helport.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Helport AI’s future plans and partnerships. These statements involve risks and uncertainties based on current expectations and projections. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “projects,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Helport AI undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Helport AI believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and Helport AI cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from preliminary or anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in Helport AI’s registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact

Helport AI Investor Relations

Email: ir@helport.ai

Website: https://ir.helport.ai/