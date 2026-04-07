Flux Power Advances Industry Leadership at MODEX 2026 with SkyEMS Enhancements, Sustainability Award Finalist Recognition, and Expert Panel Participation

VISTA, Calif., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a leading developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and industrial applications, today announced its participation at MODEX 2026, taking place April 13–16 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

At Booth B8108, Hall B, Flux Power will showcase its portfolio of lithium-ion battery solutions engineered to deliver superior performance, enhanced safety, and a lower total cost of ownership for fleet operators. Attendees will also experience the latest advancements to the company’s SkyEMS® fleet intelligence platform, designed to provide real-time visibility, predictive insights, and actionable analytics that help optimize fleet performance and maximize uptime.

Enhanced SkyEMS® Platform Delivers Deeper Fleet Intelligence

The latest SkyEMS enhancements introduce a significantly upgraded mobile-first user interface, enabling operators to access critical fleet data anytime, anywhere. New capabilities include:

Intuitive mobile dashboards for at-a-glance fleet health and performance

for at-a-glance fleet health and performance Enhanced real-time alerts and notifications to proactively address issues before they impact operations

to proactively address issues before they impact operations Expanded data integrations and API connectivity for seamless interoperability with WMS, ERP, and OEM systems

for seamless interoperability with WMS, ERP, and OEM systems Advanced reporting and analytics tools to support faster, data-driven decision-making across operations

Together, these enhancements empower customers with greater control, improved operational efficiency, and measurable cost savings.

Patented State-of-Health (SOH) Technology Sets New Standard

Flux Power will also highlight its newly patented State-of-Health (SOH) technology, representing a significant advancement in battery lifecycle management. This innovation delivers a more precise, dynamic assessment of battery condition—enabling operators to accurately forecast performance, optimize maintenance intervals, and extend overall asset life.

By integrating advanced battery analytics with intelligent software, Flux Power continues to push the boundaries of performance, reliability, and sustainability in energy storage solutions.

Finalist for MODEX 2026 Innovation in Sustainability Award

Flux Power has been named a finalist for the MODEX 2026 Innovation in Sustainability Award, recognizing the company’s leadership in advancing clean energy solutions and helping customers reduce emissions through electrification.

Industry Leadership at Advanced Energy Council Panel

Flux Power also announced that Lucia Salcido, Senior Product Manager, will participate in the “Partners in Your Electrification Strategy” panel hosted by the Advanced Energy Council (AEC). The session will bring together industry leaders to explore how collaborative, data-driven approaches are accelerating electrification across material handling and logistics operations.

The session will take place on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. ET in Theater I at the Georgia World Congress Center.

“MODEX is a key opportunity to connect with customers and partners accelerating the transition to electrification,” said Jeff Mason, Chief Operating Officer of Flux Power. “Our continued innovation, from advancements in SkyEMS and our patented SOH technology to recognition as a sustainability award finalist reflects our commitment to delivering intelligent, reliable energy solutions that power the future of material handling.”

Visit Flux Power at MODEX 2026

Attendees are invited to visit Booth B8108, Hall B to learn more about Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery solutions and see firsthand how SkyEMS® is transforming fleet management through actionable, data-driven insights.

MODEX 2026 (Powered by MHI)

Dates: April 13–16, 2026

Hours: Monday–Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, GA

Booth: Hall B, Booth B8108

Website: www.modexshow.com

To schedule a meeting or media interview with Flux Power’s CEO, Krishna Vanka, or COO, Jeff Mason, please contact: media@fluxpower.com.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling and airport ground support equipment (GSE). Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Flux Power’s business, that are often identified using "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve several estimates, assumptions, risks, and other uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, etc. Accordingly, statements are not guarantees of future results. Some of the important factors that could cause Flux Power’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties, related to Flux Power’s business, results and financial condition; plans and expectations with respect to access to capital and outstanding indebtedness; Flux Power’s ability to comply with the terms of the existing credit facilities to obtain the necessary capital from such credit facilities; Flux Power’s ability to raise capital; Flux Power’s ability to continue as a going concern; Flux Power’s ability to obtain raw materials and other supplies for its products at competitive prices and on a timely basis; the development and success of new products, projected sales, cancellation of purchase orders, deferral of shipments; Flux Power’s ability to improve its gross margins, or achieve breakeven cash flow or profitability; Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders or realize profit from the contracts reflected in backlog sale; Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders due to changes in orders reflected in backlog sales; Flux Power’s ability to obtain the necessary funds under the credit facilities; Flux Power’s ability to timely obtain UL Listing for its products; Flux Power’s ability to fund its operations, distribution partnerships and business opportunities and the uncertainties of customer acceptance and purchase of current and new products, and changes in pricing. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties. Although Flux Power believes that the expectations, opinions, projections, and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct, and that the Flux Power’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from the ‎results of operations, financial condition and performance reflected or implied by these forward-‎looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in our Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov/edgar. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Flux Power assumes no obligation to update these statements or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

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Contacts

Media Relations:

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External Investor Relations:

Leanne Sievers | Joel Achramowicz

Shelton Group

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