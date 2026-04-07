Itron Launches Resourcefulness Digital Badge in Collaboration with UT Austin to Advance Energy and Water Literacy

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), the intelligent infrastructure provider for modern energy and water management, announced the availability of the Resourcefulness Digital Badge, a free education credential developed by global energy expert Dr. Michael E. Webber and supported by The University of Texas at Austin LBJ School of Public Affairs. Offered through an online learning experience, the digital badge is designed to provide participants with a deeper understanding of the energy‑water nexus and promote energy and water conservation. The program builds on the existing Resourcefulness e‑course powered by Itron, an educational initiative designed to help individuals become more resourceful in how they use and manage energy and water.

The online course explores the relationship between energy and water systems, highlighting both technical and non‑technical solutions to challenges facing communities today. Course content also examines the environmental and social impacts associated with changing energy and water availability.

The free program is designed to fit a wide range of schedules and learning needs, allowing participants to complete modules at their own pace from anywhere in the world. Upon completion, learners earn the Resourcefulness Digital Badge, a recognized credential that can be added to resumes, LinkedIn profiles, college applications or other professional materials. The badge is designed for learners and professionals who want to deepen their knowledge of energy and water - and put that knowledge to work for a sustainable future.

The Resourcefulness Digital Badge is offered through Resourcefulness, Itron’s education and corporate social responsibility (CSR) program focused on empowering people everywhere with the knowledge, skills, and mindset to use energy and water wisely and support a more sustainable future. This initiative reflects Itron’s broader CSR mission to invest in mission‑aligned education programs that aim to promote conservation and inspire future generations toward careers in the energy and water industry.

“Energy and water power nearly every aspect of our daily lives, yet many people lack access to the knowledge needed to understand how these systems work together,” said Dr. Michael E. Webber, global energy expert at The University of Texas at Austin. “The Resourcefulness Digital Badge was created to help close that gap by providing a learning program that builds a deeper understanding of the energy‑water connection while preparing individuals for opportunities in the energy and water sector.”

“When we equip learners and professionals with the tools and insight to think critically, innovate boldly and act responsibly, we empower them to solve the world’s greatest challenges and create a more resourceful world,” said Marina Donovan, vice president of global marketing, ESG and public affairs at Itron. “This collaboration builds on many years working with Dr. Webber to inspire future generations to solve challenges impacting energy and water. We look forward to continuing to empower individuals and communities to make informed, sustainable choices that benefit both the environment and future generations.”

To learn more about the Resourcefulness Digital Badge and Itron’s Resourcefulness initiative, tune in to the Itron LinkedIn live on Earth Day, April 22 at 8 a.m. PDT. RSVP to the event here.

The Resourcefulness Digital Badge is part of Itron's broader CSR efforts to address the growing demands for sustainability, social equity and ethical business practices. This is one of many Itron educational programs and partnerships, including Power Over Energy and Discovery Education Conservation Station. To learn more, visit our website here.

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: www.itron.com.

Itron® the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

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Itron, Inc.

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Itron, Inc.