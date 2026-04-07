RedCloud Appoints Prof. Dr. Mustafa Ergen to Board as Non-Executive Director, Strengthening AI and Türkiye Expansion Strategy

London, UK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (Nasdaq: RCT) (“RedCloud” or the “Company”),, the company building intelligent infrastructure for global trade, today announced the appointment of Prof. Dr. Mustafa Ergen as a non-executive director to its Board of Directors, as the Company accelerates its expansion across key trade corridors, including Türkiye.

The appointment follows RedCloud’s recent announcement to establish an R&D presence in Istanbul’s ITU Teknokent, and reflects the Company’s conviction that Türkiye sits at the center of increasingly complex and high-velocity FMCG trade flows between Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

As RedCloud scales its AI-driven platform, RedAI, and advances the intended deployment of its RAID (Realtime AI for Distribution) engine, the Company is building infrastructure that moves beyond traditional enterprise systems, embedding intelligence directly into how trade is executed, not just recorded.

Prof. Dr. Ergen brings a combination of deep technical expertise and commercial execution across Silicon Valley, Europe and emerging markets. He is a Professor at Istanbul Technical University, founder and chairman of multiple AI and deep-tech ventures, and an innovator in 5G and next-generation network architectures. He has held senior advisory roles, including as Chief Technology Advisor to Türk Telekom Group, and began his career in advanced network research at The University of California, Berkeley. He is recognized among the world’s top 2% of scientists by Stanford University.

His deep roots in Türkiye’s technology ecosystem, combined with his global experience in building and scaling advanced infrastructure, strongly positions him to support RedCloud’s regional execution and broader international growth strategy.

Justin Floyd, CEO of RedCloud, said, “Türkiye is not just a market for us; it is a strategic anchor point in how global trade is evolving. It sits at the intersection of major supply chains but also reflects the fragmentation and complexity we are solving for. Mustafa brings both global perspective and deep local understanding, which is exactly what we need as we scale our infrastructure across these corridors.”

Prof. Dr. Mustafa Ergen said, “Türkiye plays a critical role in the movement of goods across regions, but like many markets, it operates across highly fragmented systems. The opportunity to embed intelligence directly into those flows is significant. RedCloud is building infrastructure that can operate in that environment in real time, and I am excited to support its expansion both in Türkiye and globally.”

The appointment supports RedCloud’s broader strategy to embed intelligence directly into the flow of trade, enabling distributors, wholesalers and retailers to operate with greater visibility, precision and autonomy across increasingly complex supply chains.

With recent expansion activity in Türkiye, and continued investment in AI-led capabilities, RedCloud is accelerating its transition from software platform to intelligent infrastructure layer for global FMCG commerce.

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud’s mission is to build the intelligence infrastructure of global trade, through generation and aggregation of proprietary trading and market data from across the FMCG industry through its RedAI platform (“RedAI”). RedCloud provides market intelligence based on proprietary trading data across categories in each of its markets. The Company also delivers a ‘trading layer’ of products for use by its customers, to enable intelligent digital exchange of everyday consumer supplies of FMCG products across business supply chains, supported by a payments and lending ecosystem intended to streamline trade. RedCloud believes its Platform and associated products and services solve a decades-old problem of how to digitize trade at scale to generate data and intelligence to enable brands, distributors and retailers to maximize business performance across categories in high growth consumer markets.

RedCloud is a British company registered in London, co-founded by British serial entrepreneur Justin Floyd and Algerian born Soumaya Hamzaoui. In March 2025, RedCloud achieved its IPO on New York’s Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker “RCT”. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. When used in this press release, words such as “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “forecast,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and “will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the successful execution of its joint venture strategy and launch in Türkiye, the ability to leverage RedCloud’s future global developments in the use of AI and associated supply chain models through RedAI, the ability of Dr. Mustafa Ergen to leverage his previous experience to accelerate RedCloud’s RAID engine and capabilities within the flow of trade in Türkiye. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in RedCloud’s described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in RedCloud’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 16, 2025, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

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