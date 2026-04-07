CEMTREX SUBSIDIARY, INVOCON, SELECTED FOR U.S. NAVY SBIR PHASE I CONTRACT IN NAVAL MINE WARFARE

Hauppauge, NY, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP) today announced that its subsidiary Invocon, Inc. has been selected as an apparently successful offeror for a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract with the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA). The award, under topic N254-P02: NAVSEA Open Topic for Modular Mine Warfare Components, recognizes Invocon's technical capabilities in advanced defense electronics and power systems engineering.

SBIR Phase I contracts are competitively awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense to small businesses demonstrating innovative solutions to defined military requirements. Invocon was among a limited number of firms selected from a national field of proposers.

"This selection reflects Invocon's growing relevance to U.S. Navy programs and validates the technical depth of our team," said Saagar Govil, CEO of Cemtrex. "We are pleased to expand Invocon's relationship with NAVSEA and look forward to contributing to U.S. naval capability."

Invocon, Inc., acquired by Cemtrex in January 2026, is an aerospace and defense engineering firm based in Conroe, Texas, specializing in electronics, energetics, power systems, and precision instrumentation for defense and commercial launch customers.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP) is a diversified industrial and technology company operating across the Security, Industrial, and Aerospace & Defense sectors. The Company’s Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure customers. Its Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers specialized rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. Cemtrex’s Aerospace & Defense segment, anchored by Invocon, provides mission-critical engineering, instrumentation, and sensing solutions supporting aerospace, defense, and space-based programs. With a focus on disciplined execution and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to building durable businesses that enhance safety, reliability, and long-term value for its customers and shareholders.

For more information, visit www.cemtrex.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

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