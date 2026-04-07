Newegg Commerce, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Newegg Commerce, Inc., (“Newegg" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NEGG) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/newegg-commerce-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Newegg’s stock price fell $9.79, or 17.7%, to close at $45.53 per share on January 21, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp decline followed a disclosure on the same day that the Company’s chairman and controlling shareholder, He Zhitao, had been detained. According to a notice received from He’s family, the executive is currently under investigation for issues that “pertain personally to Mr. He Zhitao.” The market responded negatively to the sudden legal entanglement of the Company’s primary leader, resulting in a significant loss of market capitalization as shareholders reacted to the uncertainty surrounding the chairman’s personal legal status.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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