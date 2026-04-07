Bgin Blockchain Limited Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Bgin Blockchain Limited, (“Bgin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BGIN) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/bgin-blockchain-limited. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Bgin’s stock price plummeted to as low as $2.45 by December 29, 2025, representing a staggering 59% decline from its October 21, 2025, Initial Public Offering price of $6.00 per share. This collapse in valuation followed a series of troubling financial and administrative disclosures that began shortly after the Company went public. On November 14, 2025, Bgin released unaudited results for the six months ended June 30, 2025, revealing that total revenue had dropped approximately $96 million compared to the previous year. During the same period, operating expenses surged by 582.8%, causing a prior-year gross profit of $84.8 million to transform into a gross loss of $6.3 million.

The situation further destabilized in December 2025 through a string of high-level departures and corporate changes. On December 5, the Company announced it had terminated the employment of its Chief Communications Officer on what was described as a "mutual amicable basis." This was followed by a December 15 disclosure stating that Bgin had resolved not to renew its relationship with its current auditor. Effective December 12, 2025, the Company approved the engagement of a new independent registered public accounting firm. The rapid succession of deteriorating financial metrics, executive turnover, and the replacement of its auditing firm within months of its IPO led to a sustained loss of investor confidence and a significant erosion of shareholder value.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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