Cangrade Research Analyzes 70,000+ Candidate Assessments to Reveal Top Strengths and Weaknesses among Gen Z and Millennial Workers

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cangrade , the AI candidate screening platform, today announced the release of its 2026 research report, The Strengths and Weaknesses of Gen Z and Millennials at Work , based on an analysis of 71,747 personality assessments conducted in 2025. The findings reveal a striking and unexpected trend: despite a 113% increase in sample size over last year’s study, competency patterns among younger workers remained virtually unchanged.

Using a 14-minute, scientifically validated assessment measuring 50 personality factors tied to real-world job performance, Cangrade evaluated professional competencies on a 1–10 scale. The 2026 report analyzes validated personality data from Gen Z and Millennial job seekers, comparing results to its 2024 dataset of 33,711 candidates. Despite doubling the sample size, no competency score shifted by more than 0.5%.

What 70,000+ Assessments Reveal

Top Strengths of Gen Z and Millennials

Emotional Intelligence (+30% above average)

Younger workers excel at navigating interpersonal dynamics, building rapport, and reading social cues. This increasingly differentiates human performance.



Younger workers excel at navigating interpersonal dynamics, building rapport, and reading social cues. This increasingly differentiates human performance. Stress Management (+26% above average)

Gen Z and Millennials demonstrate strong resilience under pressure. The data suggests burnout is more often a systems issue than an individual limitation.



Gen Z and Millennials demonstrate strong resilience under pressure. The data suggests burnout is more often a systems issue than an individual limitation. Self-Direction (+18% above average)

These generations are equipped for autonomy. Outcome-based management, remote work, and distributed teams align well with their ability to self-manage.





Key Development Areas

Adaptability (-26% below average)

Behavioral flexibility and frequent context-switching are less natural tendencies. However, lower adaptability often correlates with authenticity and consistency.



Behavioral flexibility and frequent context-switching are less natural tendencies. However, lower adaptability often correlates with authenticity and consistency. Focus (-19% below average)

Sustained deep work remains scarce. In an attention-fragmented world, focus is becoming a competitive differentiator.



Sustained deep work remains scarce. In an attention-fragmented world, focus is becoming a competitive differentiator. Critical Thinking (-18% below average)

As AI-generated information proliferates, independent evaluation and structured reasoning are increasingly valuable — yet consistently underrepresented.





The defining takeaway of the 2026 report is not simply which competencies are strong or weak, but their durability. For two consecutive years, the same strengths and weaknesses persisted across dramatically expanded datasets. This enables HR leaders to design development programs around skills gaps, invest in appropriate assessment and development tools, and better hire and retain talent.

“This level of consistency is rare in workforce research, and that stability represents a major strategic opportunity for HR leaders,” said Gershon Goren, Founder and CEO, Cangrade. “Instead of chasing generational stereotypes or assumptions, organizations can start building precise, evidence-based talent systems. It’s why we’re calling 2026 the ‘Precision Era.’”

Action Steps for HR Leaders

Cangrade’s report outlines practical recommendations for organizations seeking to capitalize on these findings:

Leverage strengths in role design: Build collaborative, relationship-driven roles that emphasize emotional intelligence.



Build collaborative, relationship-driven roles that emphasize emotional intelligence. Assess scarce competencies directly: Measure adaptability, focus, and critical thinking explicitly, rather than assuming them.



Measure adaptability, focus, and critical thinking explicitly, rather than assuming them. Design for focus: Reduce unnecessary meetings and distractions and create protected deep-work time.



Reduce unnecessary meetings and distractions and create protected deep-work time. Invest in critical thinking development: Make structured reasoning part of professional growth.



Make structured reasoning part of professional growth. Support adaptability with structure: Provide clear change-management frameworks rather than expecting seamless adjustment.





In a labor market saturated with generational speculation, Cangrade’s research offers clarity on the predictable patterns that enable precision hiring. HR leaders ready to measure what truly predicts performance can learn more by downloading the full report. For more information about Cangrade’s AI-powered, bias-free hiring and talent management solutions, visit www.cangrade.com .

About Cangrade

For HR leaders, Cangrade is the AI candidate screening platform. By building custom candidate screening flows instantly, Cangrade fuels talent decisions that improve business and employee outcomes throughout the entire talent lifecycle. Delivering 10x more accurate predictions of talent success and retention than traditional methods, the company’s screening solutions have helped organizations like Wayfair, FDNY, Lamar Advertising, and Applied Industrial Technologies make the right hiring decisions for over 10 million candidates and counting. For more information, visit www.cangrade.com .