Grön Debuts PIXLZ THC-Infused Gummy Clusters





PORTLAND, Ore., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loading just in time for 4/20, Grön (pronounced grewn), one of America’s fastest-growing cannabis edibles brands, today announced the launch of PIXLZ , an entirely new product line and brand experience unlike anything the company has released before.

PIXLZ cannabis-infused gummy clusters deliver a multi-sensory edible experience engineered for pop, crunch, and chew, with mode-based effects built into every bite. Inspired by early 2000s gaming culture, PIXLZ taps into the nostalgic energy of the Y2K digital era, channeling pixelated visuals, arcade intensity, and system-style design. From the visual identity to formulation, each flavor and terpene profile is coded to a specific mode, creating an experience that feels less like a product and more like pressing start on your next level.

“We built PIXLZ for a new kind of consumer. One that wants more than just flavor or potency,” said Christine Apple, Founder of Grön. “This is a reprogrammed edible. It’s about texture, effect, and experience all working together.”

PIXLZ debuts with three distinct modes, each built on THC and layered with minor cannabinoids, rosin, and a precisely selected terpene profile designed to dial in a specific effect. Whether the moment calls for energy, rest, or something in between, there is a mode for it.

Blue Razzeberry | Sativa | GO: Power Up, Boost

Cannabis-infused gummy clusters bursting with bold blue razzberry flavor and coated in crunchy chaos. Sweet, tangy, and unapologetically extra, each bite delivers a sour spark, a crisp crunch, and a clean jolt of energy coded straight into your tastebuds. Formulated as a 3:1 CBG to THC blend (15mg CBG and 5mg THC per piece, 300mg CBG and 100mg THC per pack), Blue Razzeberry is engineered to boost focus and elevate mood.

Terpene profile:

Limonene (The Mood Lifter)

Beta-Pinene (The Focus Sharpener)

Ocimene (The Energy Booster)





Tropical Rush: Hybrid | PLAY: Flow, Vibe

Cannabis-infused gummy clusters dripping with sun-drenched tropical punch and wrapped in bright, tart bits. Wild, fruity, and built to flow, the citrus snaps first, the crunch kicks in, and the vibe takes over smooth. Each piece delivers 5mg THC, with 100mg THC per pack.

Terpene profile:

Limonene (The Mood Lifter)

Alpha-Pinene (The Clarity Keeper)

Terpinolene (The Creative Igniter)





Berry Blast | Indica | REST: Chill, Recharge

Cannabis-infused gummy clusters stacked with deep berry punch and layered in tangy, crunchy sweetness. Bold, juicy, and unapologetically nostalgic, the berry hits heavy, the crunch rolls slow, and everything downshifts into a full-body recharge. Each piece delivers 5mg THC, with 100mg THC per pack.

Terpene profile:

Alpha-Bisabolol (The Mind Calmer)

Caryophyllene (The Body Relaxer)

Nerolidol (The Sleep Inducer)





PIXLZ by Grön are now available at licensed cannabis retailers in New York and Arizona. For a full list of product availability, visit the PIXLZ website: eatpixlz.com

About Grön

Grön is one of North America’s leading producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers and confectioners uses only high-quality ingredients and cutting-edge innovation to create memorable cannabis experiences. Grön products are available across the United States, including Arizona, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Canada. Learn more at: www.EatGron.com .

Media Contact

Oak PR

Raquel Heras

Raquel@oakpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b6a0a84-c659-474b-9cba-0ed20b161055