Lumin Health Appoints Matthew Mosquera, MD, MS, as Regional Medical Director and Site Director of Lumin Cambridge

BOSTON, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumin Health, a physician-led provider of interventional behavioral health care offering SPRAVATO® (esketamine) nasal spray and ketamine-based therapies in a purpose-built outpatient setting, today announced the appointment of Matthew Mosquera, MD, MS, as Regional Medical Director and Site Director of Lumin Health Cambridge, where he leads the team serving patients across Cambridge and Greater Boston.

In his role, Dr. Mosquera will oversee clinical quality and consistency across Lumin Health’s Massachusetts clinics, with a focus on standardized protocols, clinician support, and coordination with referring providers. At Lumin Health’s Cambridge location, he will focus on building a patient-centered care environment designed for people navigating treatment-resistant depression and complex mood disorders.

As demand for ketamine and esketamine treatment has grown, care has often gravitated toward hospital-based settings or at-home models. Lumin Health is designed to provide clear clinical structure and monitoring while preserving patient agency and prioritizing human support at critical moments.

“People often arrive at Lumin Health worn down by years of trying to get better and losing confidence that anything will truly change,” said Dr. Mosquera. “We take that seriously. Our role is to restore trust and optimism through rigorous care that still feels human. We pair strong screening and supervision with a calm environment and real-time support.”

Dr. Mosquera is a Harvard-trained psychiatrist, double board-certified in general and addiction psychiatry, an attending psychiatrist at McLean Hospital, and faculty at Harvard Medical School. He previously served as a medical director at McLean Hospital and has published on physician well-being and the stress of medical training.

He earned his MD from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and a master’s degree in complementary and alternative medicine from Georgetown University, which informs his whole-person approach that integrates evidence-based psychiatry with mindfulness and breathwork.

About Lumin Health

Lumin Health is a physician-led provider of interventional behavioral health care, delivering medically supervised SPRAVATO® and ketamine-based treatment in a purpose-built outpatient setting and partnering with community providers to expand responsible access to effective care.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb31fc23-dea3-476e-971b-6265973b0739