NuPhy Completes Air V3 Series as Low-Profile Keyboards Move Toward the Mainstream

NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuPhy introduced its Air V3 Series, marking a shift in how low-profile mechanical keyboards are perceived in modern workflows. Long considered a compromise, low-profile keyboards offered portability at the cost of typing feel and stability. With the Air V3 Series , NuPhy is pushing the category toward a point where users no longer have to choose between portability and typing experience.





A Longstanding Trade-Off in Keyboard Design

For years, users faced a familiar dilemma. Traditional mechanical keyboards offered precision and tactile feedback, but were often bulky and tied to a fixed desk setup. Low-profile alternatives, while lighter and easier to carry, frequently fell short in typing feel and stability.

As a result, users had to choose between experience and portability, depending on where and how they worked.





From Iteration to a More Complete Solution

NuPhy set out to address this challenge with its Air Series, aiming to make low-profile keyboards a complete solution for everyday use.

Air V1 Series made it easier to bring mechanical keyboards into lighter, more mobile setups, instead of being tied to a fixed desk. Air V2 Series focused on improving connectivity, battery life, and stability, making low-profile keyboards more dependable for everyday use.

With Air V3, the focus shifts from incremental improvements to overall experience—how the keyboard fits into different workflows.

Advances in switch design and internal structure have brought the typing experience closer to that of traditional mechanical keyboards, while keeping a thinner profile. Improvements in acoustic tuning have made the sound more consistent and refined, and wireless performance now supports longer use across multiple devices.

With the introduction of the Air65 V3 and Air100 V3, the Air V3 Series is now complete. This completeness is not just about more layouts, but about delivering a consistent experience across different ways of working. Whether in a compact, mid-size, or full-size layout, the experience remains consistent. Users can choose a layout based on how they work, rather than what they are willing to give up.





From Alternative to the New Standard

The implications go beyond a single product line. As low-profile keyboards close the gap with traditional mechanical designs, they are no longer seen as a secondary option, but increasingly as a practical default for modern work.

That shift is starting to show up in how the category is being reviewed. Outlets such as TweakTown have described the Air75 V3 as “one of the best low-profile keyboards to date,” while Tom’s Guide calls it “a supremely competent all-rounder.”

For users, this means fewer compromises. Portability no longer comes at the cost of typing experience, and layout choice becomes a matter of fit rather than limitation.

For the category, expectations are shifting as well. Low-profile keyboards are no longer defined by what they lack, but by how well they adapt to different workflows and environments.





One experience, across every workflow

Low-profile keyboards are no longer defined by what they lack, but by how well they adapt to different workflows. Lighter designs, smarter interactions, and tools that better align with how people actually work are quickly becoming the new baseline.

In that context, the Air V3 Series represents more than an upgrade for NuPhy . It signals a broader shift in the category, where users no longer have to choose between portability and performance, but can expect both as standard.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Zhuo Chen

Email: service@nuphy.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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