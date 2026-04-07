CCC, StandardAero sign 5-year maintenance contract with U.S. Navy

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is pleased to announce that it was awarded a new 5-year contract with the United States Department of Defense (U.S. DoD) for maintenance services by StandardAero. Through CCC’s contract, StandardAero will repair and/or modify 501K engine components at its facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The 501K engine is a critical power source for the U.S. Navy’s surface fleet, providing reliable propulsion and onboard power generation for a range of naval vessels. Ensuring the availability and performance of these engines is essential to maintaining fleet readiness, supporting operational tempo, and enabling the Navy to carry out missions safely and effectively.

StandardAero is recognized as a global leader in Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services, delivering dependable support to military and commercial operators worldwide. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and highly trained technicians, the company provides customized solutions that help extend the operational life and performance of assets. Its capabilities span engine and airframe maintenance, component repair, system upgrades, and a broad range of specialized services tailored to meet the demanding requirements of commercial and defence customers.

Over the past twenty years, StandardAero has delivered more than $160 million in MRO services to the United States Air Force, Navy, and Army through CCC-administered contracts. The company has also supported the sustainment of Rolls Royce T56 Series III engines that power U.S. Navy and Marine Corps C130, C2, P3, and EP3 aircraft, as well as the CFM567B engines used in the Navy’s P8A Poseidon fleet.

CCC is U.S. DoD’s designated contracting authority for purchases from Canada over $350,000 USD. Through the free U.S. DoD Prime Contractor service, CCC enables Canadian businesses like StandardAero to supply the U.S. DoD with made-in-Canada solutions and facilitates U.S. DoD buying commands to procure from Canada.

To learn more, contact the CCC team.

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About CCC

CCC is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government-to-government contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of Defense designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.