Lavazza Brings Its Après-Ski Coffee Experience to Whistler

WHISTLER, British Columbia, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lavazza , the globally renowned Italian coffee brand, is bringing its first experiential event to British Columbia with the debut of Luigi’s Caffè Cave in Whistler Village. Inspired by the resort’s iconic après-ski culture, the pop-up transforms an igloo-shaped dome into a cozy chalet-style café where guests can experience Italian coffee culture in the heart of the mountains. The concept draws inspiration from Luigi, Lavazza’s beloved robot whose curiosity about the joy of coffee inspired the immersive experience.

Running from April 10–12 during the World Ski & Snowboard Festival (WSSF) , the Caffè Cave will be open to the public throughout the weekend. Guests will feel as though they’ve stepped into a European reprieve within the festival where they can enjoy espresso, an americano or a signature Espresso Martini Mocktail. Music from a DJ keeps the energy lively, creating a true après-ski atmosphere inside the dome.

“Coffee has a way of bringing people together, whether it’s a quick chat with a friend, a morning ritual, or a post-ski pick-me-up,” said Daniele Foti, Vice President of Marketing, Lavazza North America. “At Lavazza, connecting people over coffee is at the heart of everything we do. Whistler is an iconic Canadian destination, and Luigi’s Caffè Cave is our way of celebrating its legendary après-ski energy while giving visitors the chance to enjoy the Italian coffee tradition we’ve cherished for generations.”

Event details:

Dates: April 10-12, 2026

April 10-12, 2026 Time: Friday 11 a.m.–4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Friday 11 a.m.–4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Location: Village Square, Whistler Village

Village Square, Whistler Village Address: 4295 Blackcomb Wy, Whistler, BC V8E 0Z8

Kicking off Lavazza’s calendar of public events in Canada, its debut in Whistler marks the company's growing presence in Western Canada. Building on a year of high-profile partnerships and activations in Toronto and Montreal, and following this winter’s Holiday Café in Calgary, Luigi’s Caffè Cave reflects Lavazza’s ongoing commitment to creating coffee experiences that bring Canadians together and make the brand more accessible across the country.

Follow @lavazzaca to keep up with the company’s latest updates.

About Lavazza Group

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with turnover of over € 3.3 billion and a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild and Kicking Horse Coffee.

It is active in all business sectors and has operations in 140 markets, with 9 manufacturing plants in 5 countries and about 5,500 collaborators all over the world. The Group’s global presence is the result of 130 years of growth and the more than 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee produced every year are a testament to a remarkable success story, with the goal of continuing to offer the best coffee possible, in all forms, by focusing on every aspect of the supply chain, from the selection of the raw material to the product in the cup.

Lavazza Group has revolutionized coffee culture by investing continuously in research and development: from the intuition that marked the company’s earliest success - the coffee blend - to the development of innovative packaging solutions; from the first espresso sipped in Space to the dozens of industrial patents. The ability to be ahead of the times is also reflected in the attention to economic, social and environmental issues - which have always been a benchmark to guide corporate strategies.

“Awakening a better world every morning” is the corporate purpose of Lavazza Group, with the aim of creating value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers and the communities in which it operates, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.

About the World Ski & Snowboard Festival (WSSF)

The World Ski & Snowboard Festival is one of North America’s most iconic celebrations of mountain culture. Since 1996, WSSF has brought together sport, music, film, art, and community in Whistler, British Columbia. For 30 years, it has marked the arrival of spring with unforgettable moments, legendary performances, and a shared love of life in the mountains.