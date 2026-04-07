Victor Ciardelli Names Adam Boyd President of Consumer Lending as Rate Continues to Expand Beyond Mortgage into Broader Consumer Financial Products and Services

CHICAGO, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company, today announced that Adam Boyd will join the company as President of Consumer Lending. A veteran financial services executive with a track record of building and scaling top consumer lending businesses, Boyd will lead the growth of Rate’s consumer lending platform. This marks yet another significant step in Rate’s evolution beyond mortgage and into supporting overall financial, physical, and mental wellness.

Boyd brings more than 25 years of experience building and scaling consumer lending businesses. Most recently, he transformed Citizens’ home equity business into the largest originator in the United States and rebuilt its credit card platform from the ground up, launching a full suite of products, including a card recognized by Money.com as Best New Credit Card.

At Rate, Boyd will lead the expansion of the company’s consumer lending products and services beyond mortgage, building a broader consumer lending ecosystem to deliver a more connected, transparent, and technology-enabled experience for customers.

“Adam is a proven operator and a builder,” said Victor Ciardelli, CEO of Rate. “He has successfully done this at scale, taking businesses and turning them into market leaders by focusing on the customer and leveraging technology to best serve the customer. Adam is a critical hire for us and will play a key role in building a broader platform that serves our customers across more of their financial lives.”

Rate has already established itself as one of the top mortgage lenders in the country by investing early in technology and operating with a pace and level of execution that has consistently set it apart. As the company looks ahead, it is expanding its platform to meet a wider set of customer needs, with consumer lending playing a central role in that evolution.

Boyd’s appointment reflects Rate’s continued investment in building a more expansive, technology-driven financial and personal wellness platform. As consumer expectations shift toward more integrated, digital-first experiences, the company is extending its capabilities beyond mortgage into adjacent lending categories, with a focus on delivering a simpler, more connected, relevant experience across the customer’s financial journey.

“I’m joining Rate at an important moment in time,” said Boyd. “The company has already built a strong foundation in technology and execution, and there’s a real opportunity to expand beyond mortgage into a broader consumer lending platform. The industry is at an inflection point, and the companies that combine technology and data with a deep understanding of the customer will win. I’m excited to help build on what Rate has started and scale it into something much bigger.”

Boyd’s appointment reflects Rate’s broader vision of connecting financial and personal well-being, as the company builds a more integrated platform designed to support customers across every stage of their financial lives.

About Rate

Rate believes true wellness is when your financial, physical, and mental health are in harmony. Our mission is to inspire people to live longer, happier and more fulfilling lives. We’ve already helped more than 2 million Americans get into their homes. Now we’re helping them thrive inside them—and everywhere else in their lives. To further our mission, Rate is building the world’s largest wellness community to give people the tools, resources and support to build a life they truly love. Learn more at rate.com and download the Rate App today.

We’ve been recognized by: Chicago Agent Magazine’s Lender of the Year (seven consecutive years), Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet, Multiple recognitions as a Best Mortgage Lender by NerdWallet, Named to Fortune’s Best Mortgage Lenders (2025), Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 by Forbes, Named among the Best Mortgage Lenders of 2025 by Motley Fool, and is recognized as the Most Recommended Mortgage Lender in America by Motley Fool / MarketWatch. Visit rate.com for more information.

Media Contact

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