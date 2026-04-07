ASUS Announces All-New Zenbook Lineup, Now Available in the United States

Fremont, CA, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced the U.S. availability of its latest Zenbook lineup, headlined by the all-new Zenbook A16. Setting a new standard for groundbreaking performance, the Zenbook A16 debuts as the fastest Snapdragon®-powered laptop on the market, equipped with the top-of-the-line Snapdragon® X2 Elite Extreme processor for unprecedented local AI capabilities. The new Zenbook series — which also features the Zenbook A14, Zenbook S16, and Zenbook S14 — is unified by Ceraluminum™, an ASUS-exclusive material that combines the refined touch of ceramic and strength of aluminum to offer a unique tactile experience and lasting durability. As fully certified Copilot+ PCs, these devices are built to harness the full potential of local AI, furthering ASUS’s commitment to deliver future-ready computing today and beyond.

Zenbook A16

ASUS Zenbook A16

ASUS Zenbook A16 (UX3607) — featuring the latest Snapdragon® X2 Elite Extreme processor, which combines 18 cores and up to 80 TOPS NPU performance to unlock the next era of AI-enhanced computing — bridges the gap between ultra-portability and uncompromised performance. With a remarkable leap in CPU and GPU performance, while also optimized for superior battery efficiency, Zenbook A16 delivers fluid, lag-free performance across every scenario including media editing and rendering as well as productivity tasks. The laptop also features a vibrant 16-inch 3K 120Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display, six super-liner speakers, and a comprehensive array of full-size I/O ports. Despite its expansive display, the laptop’s sleek, all-Ceraluminum™ 2.65lbs1.

ASUS Zenbook A14

ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407) takes ultra-portability to the next level with its 2.18lbs 2, all-Ceraluminum™ form factor. Despite its featherweight build, Zenbook A14 unleashes the full capabilities of the Snapdragon® X2 Elite platform, combining 18 CPU cores, a powerful next-gen GPU, and an up to 80 TOPS NPU to accelerate demanding AI-assisted workflows. From creative editing and real-time rendering to complex multitasking and productivity tasks, Zenbook A14 maintains smooth, stable performance throughout the day. With over 33 hours3 of battery life and fast charging capabilities — reaching 50% battery capacity in just 30 minutes — Zenbook A14 ensures dependable performance throughout long flights, commutes, and multiple workdays.

ASUS Zenbook S16

ASUS Zenbook S16 (UM5606) merges refined aesthetics with pro-level power. Now refreshed with the latest AMD Ryzen™ AI 400 Series processors, which deliver up to 50 TOPS of NPU performance, Zenbook S16 offers lightning-fast on-device AI computing, ensuring smoother multitasking, accelerated creative workflows, and more intelligent system responsiveness. The advanced thermal module, featuring a 37% larger 3D vapor chamber enabled by CNC milling, ensures efficient and quiet cooling even under demanding workloads. Additionally, the system’s 28W CPU TDP ensures sustained, stable performance. An immersive audiovisual experience is delivered by the vibrant 16-inch 3K 120Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display and a six-speaker audio system. All these features are housed in a tough and tactile all-metal chassis with a Ceraluminum™ lid as well as colorways — Scandinavian White and Antrim Gray — inspired by natural textures and tones.

ASUS Zenbook S14

ASUS Zenbook S14 (UX5406), now refreshed with the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors, delivers 40% faster performance4, 10% lower power consumption5, and next-gen AI capabilities with its up to 50 TOPS NPU — 40% more TOPS than the previous generation. This cutting-edge architecture powers fluid multitasking, AI-enhanced creative tools, and responsive system optimization for every workflow. Its ultra-slim, all-metal 0.47-inch chassis with a Ceraluminum™ lid, weighing a mere 2.65lbs.6, showcases engineering mastery with up to a 28-watt CPU TDP thanks to its upgraded vapor-chamber cooling system and dual whisper-quiet IceBlade fans. With a stunning 14-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED 120Hz display, a four-speaker sound system, WiFi 7, and a full suite of I/O ports, Zenbook S14 delivers immersive entertainment and seamless connectivity anywhere.

ASUS Zenbook 14

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UM3406) is a sleek and sophisticated ultraportable laptop. Its thin and light chassis houses the power of the latest AMD Ryzen™ AI 400 Series processors, AMD Radeon™ graphics, up to 1TB SSD storage, and up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM — offering a seamless experience for multitasking and AI-driven tasks. The laptop also features a vivid 14-inch WUXGA ASUS Lumina OLED 60Hz display and an enhanced audio system with super-linear speakers, making it an ideal choice for both work and entertainment. Despite its compact form factor, Zenbook 14 includes a comprehensive set of I/O ports, including USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1 (TMDS) and a convenient 3.5 mm audio jack so users don't need to carry dongles or adapters while on-the-go.

Availability & pricing

ASUS Zenbook A16 (UX3607), starting at $1,599.99, is now available for purchase in store and online at Best Buy and will be available online at the ASUS Store during mid Q2 2026.

ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407), starting at $1,149.99, is now available for purchase in store and online at Best Buy and at the ASUS Store.

ASUS Zenbook S16 (UM5606), starting at $1,599.99, is now available for purchase in store and online at Best Buy and at the ASUS Store.

ASUS Zenbook S14 (UX5406), starting at $1,899.99, is now available for purchase in store and online at Best Buy and at the ASUS Store.

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UM3405/UM3406), starting at $999.99, is now available for purchase in store and online at Best Buy and at the ASUS Store. Additional configurations will be available for purchase in store and online at Walmart (UM3406GA-WS76T / UM3406GA-WS79T) during mid Q2 2026.

For more information, please visit https://www.asus.com/us/ or contact your local ASUS representative. To join the ASUS USA mailing list, please sign up here.

Press Contacts

ASUS USA PR Team: asuspr_usa@asus.com

Notes to Editors

ASUS USA Pressroom: https://www.asus.com/us/news/

ASUS USA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus.n.america/

ASUS USA X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/ASUSUSA

SPECIFICATIONS7

ASUS Zenbook A16 (UX3607)

Model UX3607OA-ZB/A16_X0 UX3607OA-XS99 Color Zabriskie Beige Zabriskie Beige Material Magnesium Aluminum Magnesium Aluminum Processor Snapdragon® X2 Elite Extreme X2E94100 48GB (53MB Cache, Multi-core max up to 4.4GHz, 18 cores, 18 Threads)



Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU up to 80TOPS Snapdragon® X2 Elite Extreme X2E96100 48GB (53MB Cache, Multi-core max up to 4.4GHz, 18 cores, 18 Threads)



Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU up to 80TOPS Display 16", Touch Screen with Glass Cover, WQXGA+(WQ+), 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 1100nits HDR peak brightness 16", WQXGA+(WQ+), 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 1100nits HDR peak brightness Operating system Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro Graphics Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU Main memory 48GB LPDDR5X 9600 Memory on board 48GB LPDDR5X 9600 Memory on board Storage 1TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD 1TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.) Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.) Camera FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello I/O ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A



2x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C with support for display / power delivery



1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS



1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack



SD 4.0 card reader 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A



2x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C with support for display / power delivery



1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS



1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack



SD 4.0 card reader Audio Smart Amp Technology



Built-in speaker



Built-in array microphone Smart Amp Technology



Built-in speaker



Built-in array microphone Battery 70WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion 70WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion AC adapter TYPE-C, 130W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 6.5A, 130W, Input:100~240V AC, 50/60Hz universal TYPE-C, 130W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 6.5A, 130W, Input:100~240V AC, 50/60Hz universal Dimensions 13.92" x 9.54" x 0.54" ~ 0.65" 13.92" x 9.54" x 0.54" ~ 0.65" Weight 2.87lbs. 2.65lbs. MSRP $1,599.99 $1,999.99 Where to Buy Best Buy ASUS Store

ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3607)

Model UX3407NA-ZB/A14_E0 UX3407NA-PS77 Color Zabriskie Beige Zabriskie Beige Material Magnesium Aluminum Magnesium Aluminum Processor Snapdragon® X2 Elite (18-core) X2E88100 (53MB Cache, Multi-core max up to 4.0GHz, 18 cores, 18 Threads)



Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU up to 80TOPS Snapdragon® X2 Elite (18-core) X2E88100 (53MB Cache, Multi-core max up to 4.0GHz, 18 cores, 18 Threads)



Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU up to 80TOPS Display 14", WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED 16:10 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 600nits HDR peak brightness (with glass cover) 14", WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED 16:10 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 600nits HDR peak brightness Operating system Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Graphics Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU Main memory 16GB LPDDR5X 9600 on board 32GB LPDDR5X 9600 on board Storage 512GB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD 1TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.) Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.) Camera FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello I/O ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A



2x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C with support for display / power delivery



1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS



1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A



2x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C with support for display / power delivery



1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS



1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Audio Smart Amp Technology



Built-in speaker



Built-in array microphone Smart Amp Technology



Built-in speaker



Built-in array microphone Battery 70WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion 70WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion AC adapter TYPE-C, 100W AC Adapter, Output 20V DC, 5A, 100W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal TYPE-C, 100W AC Adapter, Output 20V DC, 5A, 100W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal Dimensions 12.23" x 8.42" x 0.53" ~ 0.63" 12.23" x 8.42" x 0.53" ~ 0.63" Weight 2.40lbs. 2.18lbs. MSRP $1,149.99 $1,799.99 Where to Buy Best Buy ASUS Store







ASUS Zenbook S16 (UM5606)

Model UM5606GA-ZB/S16_90 UM5606GA-XS79T Color Antrim Gray Scandinavian White Material Aluminum Aluminum Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 465 (14MB Cache, up to 5.0GHz, 10 cores, 20 Threads)



AMD XDNA™ NPU up to 50TOPS AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 445 Processor 2.0GHz (14MB Cache, up to 4.6GHz, 6 cores, 12 Threads)



AMD XDNA™ NPU up to 50TOPS Display 16", Touch Screen, WQXGA+(WQ+), 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 1100nits HDR peak brightness 16", Touch Screen, WQXGA+(WQ+), 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 1100nits HDR peak brightness Operating system Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro Graphics AMD Radeon™ 880M AMD Radeon™ 840M Main memory 32GB LPDDR5X on board 32GB LPDDR5X on board Storage 1TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD 1TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.) Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.) Camera FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello I/O ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A



2x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C with support for display / power delivery



1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS



1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack



SD 4.0 card reader 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A



2x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C with support for display / power delivery



1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS



1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack



SD 4.0 card reader Audio Smart Amp Technology



Built-in speaker



Built-in array microphone Smart Amp Technology



Built-in speaker



Built-in array microphone Battery 83WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion 83WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion AC adapter TYPE-C, 68W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.4A, 68W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal TYPE-C, 68W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.4A, 68W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal Dimensions 13.92" x 9.57" x 0.47" ~ 0.51" 13.92" x 9.57" x 0.47" ~ 0.51" Weight 3.31lbs. 3.31lbs. MSRP $1,599.99 $1,999.99 Where to Buy Best Buy ASUS Store

ASUS Zenbook S14 (UX5406)

Model UX5406AA-ZB/S14_90 UX5406AA-XS79T Color Scandinavian White Antrim Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 356H (18MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 16 cores, 16 Threads)



Intel® NPU up to 50TOPS Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 356H (18MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 16 cores, 16 Threads)



Intel® NPU up to 50TOPS Display 14", Touch Screen, WQXGA+(WQ+), 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 1100nits HDR peak brightness 14", Touch Screen, WQXGA+(WQ+), 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 1100nits HDR peak brightness Operating system Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro Graphics Intel® Arc Graphics Intel® Arc Graphics Main memory 32GB LPDDR5X on board 32GB LPDDR5X on board Storage 1TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD 1TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.) Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.) Camera FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello I/O ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A



2x Thunderbolt™ 4 with support for display / power delivery



1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS



1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A



2x Thunderbolt™ 4 with support for display / power delivery



1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS



1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Audio Smart Amp Technology



Built-in speaker



Built-in array microphone Smart Amp Technology



Built-in speaker



Built-in array microphone Battery 77WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion 77WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion AC adapter TYPE-C, 68W Ultra mini AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.4A, 68W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal, TYPE-C Cable: 240W TYPE-C, 68W Ultra mini AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.4A, 68W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal, TYPE-C Cable: 240W Dimensions 12.22" x 8.45" x 0.47" ~ 0.51" 12.22" x 8.45" x 0.47" ~ 0.51" Weight 2.65lbs. 2.65lbs. MSRP $1,899.99 $1,999.99 Where to Buy Best Buy ASUS Store

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UM3405/UM3406)

Model UM3405GA-ZB_70 UM3406GA-WS76T UM3406GA-WS79T UM3406GA-XS79 Color Jasper Gray Jade Black Jade Black Jade Black Material Magnesium Aluminum Magnesium Aluminum Magnesium Aluminum Magnesium Aluminum Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 465 Processor (14MB Cache, up to 5.0GHz, 10 cores, 20 Threads)



AMD XDNA™ NPU up to 50TOPS AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 445 Processor (14MB Cache, up to 4.6GHz, 6 cores, 12 Threads)



AMD XDNA™ NPU up to 50TOPS AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 445 Processor (14MB Cache, up to 4.6GHz, 6 cores, 12 Threads)



AMD XDNA™ NPU up to 50TOPS AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 445 Processor (14MB Cache, up to 4.6GHz, 6 cores, 12 Threads)



AMD XDNA™ NPU up to 50TOPS Display 14", Touch, (1920x1200), OLED, 500 nits peak HDR, 100% DCI-P3 14", Touch, (1920x1200), OLED, 500 nits peak HDR, 100% DCI-P3 14", Touch, (1920x1200), OLED, 500 nits peak HDR, 100% DCI-P3 14", (1920x1200), OLED, 500 nits peak HDR, 100% DCI-P3 Operating system Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro Graphics AMD Radeon™ 880 AMD Radeon™ 840M AMD Radeon™ 840M AMD Radeon™ 840M Main memory 16GB LPDDR5X 16GB LPDDR5X 32GB LPDDR5X 32GB LPDDR5X Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 1TB PCIe 4.0 1TB PCIe 4.0 1TB PCIe 4.0 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.) Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.) Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.) Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.) Camera 1080 FHD Camera, Windows Hello Support 1080 FHD Camera, Windows Hello Support 1080 FHD Camera, Windows Hello Support 1080 FHD Camera, Windows Hello Support I/O ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A



1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (PD/DP support)



1x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C (PD/DP support)



1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS



1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A



1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (PD/DP support)



1x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C (PD/DP support)



1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS



1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A



1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (PD/DP support)



1x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C (PD/DP support)



1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS



1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A



1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (PD/DP support)



1x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C (PD/DP support)



1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS



1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Audio Smart Amp Technology



Built-in speaker



Built-in array microphone Smart Amp Technology



Built-in speaker



Built-in array microphone Smart Amp Technology



Built-in speaker



Built-in array microphone Smart Amp Technology



Built-in speaker



Built-in array microphone Battery 75WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion 75WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion 75WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion 75WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion AC adapter TYPE-C, 68W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.4A, 68W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal TYPE-C, 68W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.4A, 68W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal TYPE-C, 68W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.4A, 68W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal TYPE-C, 68W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.4A, 68W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal Dimensions 12.30" x 8.67" x 0.59" ~ 0.59" 12.30" x 8.67" x 0.59" ~ 0.59" 12.30" x 8.67" x 0.59" ~ 0.59" 12.30" x 8.67" x 0.59" ~ 0.59" Weight 2.82lbs 2.82lbs 2.82lbs 2.65lbs MSRP $999.99 $1,199.99 $1,399.99 $1,499.99 Where to Buy Best Buy Walmart Walmart ASUS Store

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About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

1 Weight specifications refer to the UX3607OA-XS99 model; weights for additional models may be higher depending on configuration.

2 Weight specifications refer to the UX3407NA-PS77 model; weights for additional models may be higher depending on configuration.

3 ASUS tested Zenbook A14 (UX3407NA) in November 2025 with 1080 video playback. Testing scenario: Zenbook A14 (UX3407NA), WiFi off, backlight off, brightness 150 cd/m2. Battery life varies with use and settings.

4 Manufacturer's data. Compared to Intel Lunar Lake up to 40% more MT performance at similar power. Actual performance may vary in real-world situations.

5 Manufacturer's data. Compared to Intel Lunar Lake up to 10% lower power consumption. Actual performance may vary in real-world situations.

6 Weight specifications refer to the UX5406AA-XS79T model; weights for additional models may be higher depending on configuration.

7 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at https://www.asus.com.

Fortune Most Admired Companies 2026

Press Inquiries

Anthony Spence

asuspr_usa [at] asus.com

https://www.asus.com/

48720 Kato Road | Fremont, CA 94538

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=wILLfrDbEQ8