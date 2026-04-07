Digits Introduces Outcome-Based Pricing for Accounting; Sierra’s Head of Sales Joins as Strategic Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digits , the world’s first AI-native accounting platform, today introduced outcome-based pricing for accounting firms, becoming the first platform in the category to charge based on its ability to automate the majority of accounting work. The company also announced that Reggie Marable, Head of Global Sales at Sierra, has joined Digits as a strategic advisor.

Built to eliminate the tedium

Digits was founded to handle the tedium so accountants can focus on the actual accounting. Today, advances in AI make that possible at scale.

Unlike legacy accounting systems or AI layered on top of them, Digits executes the workflow directly—ingesting transactions, auto-booking them, reconciling, and reviewing—without prompting. This enables it to consistently remove the majority of manual work across a firm's client base.

Firms using Digits are already seeing this shift. In one Top 400 firm (~$10M in revenue) serving over 100 CAS clients, Digits increased automated transaction handling from approximately 75% to 98% over the course of 2025. By year-end, the firm’s team touched just 2% of transactions during the monthly close. This allows accounting teams to focus their human-touch efforts on higher-value work, including complex judgment, technical accounting, and client advisory.

Introducing outcome-based pricing

Digits maintains a complete audit trail of every action—recording what was done, when, and whether a human or AI did the work. That visibility allows the platform to draw a clean line between what it automated and what it didn't, and it's now the basis of a new pricing model.

Digits refers to fully automated work as Zero-Touch Transactions™—transactions that are neither created nor edited by a human accountant before the books are closed. Instead of charging for access to software, firms pay only when Digits has demonstrably removed the tedium for a given client.

A client qualifies when 95% or more of its transactions are zero-touch. Firms are charged only for clients that meet this threshold. If a client has not reached that level of automation, Digits does not charge for that client.

“As an engineer, I’ve never been interested in selling promises,” said Jeff Seibert, Founder and CEO of Digits. “If Digits does the work, we should get paid. If it doesn’t, we shouldn’t.”

This model aligns Digits’ incentives directly with its customers, with engineering efforts focused on increasing automation across every client and transaction type.

Reggie Marable joins as strategic advisor

Reggie Marable, currently Head of Sales at Sierra, has joined Digits as a strategic advisor.

At Sierra, Marable helped scale one of the leading outcome-based businesses in AI, where customers pay only when AI systems successfully deliver results.

As Reggie puts it:

“When AI can do the actual work, you shouldn’t pay for potential—you should pay for results. Digits has built the only accounting platform that can deliver end-to-end outcomes, creating a new business model that redefines how accounting firms and tech companies partner together to deliver real value to clients.”

His appointment reflects Digits’ position as the first accounting platform capable of bringing this model to the category.

“Reggie has been at the forefront of one of the most important shifts in software,” said Seibert. “He’s helped prove that when systems can take on real work, customers expect to pay for results. Digits is the first accounting platform to deliver that.”

A new model for accounting firms

Outcome-based pricing introduces a new way for firms to scale.

Instead of adding headcount or paying for software regardless of its impact, firms pay only when Digits has measurably reduced manual work. As performance improves, firms gain capacity without additional operational burden.

Ron Baker, co-founder of THRESHOLD and one of the most recognized voices in the accounting profession, called Digits' move a milestone for the industry.

"The moment you price the outcome, you stop selling what you do and start pricing who the customer becomes—because people value results, not the work it took to get there." said Baker.

Outcome-based pricing is available today for accounting firms on Digits.

Learn more about how outcome-based pricing works for your firm, connect with our team today .

About Digits

Digits is the world’s first AI-native accounting platform, accounting software that works for you to deliver real-time financials and automate the month-end close. Pairing consumer-grade design with a suite of custom-trained models and agents, Digits saves business owners, accountants, and finance teams countless hours of tedium and frustration every month. Leading companies that rely on Digits include Particle News, Wispr, Partiful, Replika, Pogo, Datasaur, Kino AI, and thousands of others. Founded by serial entrepreneur Jeff Seibert, Digits is backed by almost $100M from leading VCs, including Benchmark, SoftBank, and GV, and 70+ esteemed angel investors, including Aaron Levie, CEO of Box, Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi, Dick Costolo, former CEO of Twitter, and Kevin Weil, CPO at OpenAI.

Media contact:

Gina Rezendes

Big Swing Communications

617-640-9278

gina@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87400c33-e783-4a04-a9a1-c05320680f20