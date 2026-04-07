EverCommerce, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises EverCommerce, Inc. (“EverCommerce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:EVCM) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/evercommerce-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

EverCommerce’s stock price plummeted $2.24 per share, or 19.33%, to close at $9.35 per share on November 7, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a November 7, 2025, report detailing the Company's financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2025. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure of fiscal performance that failed to meet the benchmarks set by market observers.

Specifically, the Company reported that it had "missed revenue expectations," signaling a slowdown in its core business growth. The decline was further exacerbated by management's decision to adjust its outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year, as EverCommerce "lowered its full-year sales guidance." The revelation that the Company was struggling to maintain its top-line momentum led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the diminished growth trajectory and weakened fiscal profile.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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