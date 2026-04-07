Rambus, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Rambus, Inc. (“Rambus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:RMBS) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/rambus-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Rambus’s stock price plummeted $15.26 per share, or 13.42%, to close at $98.45 per share on February 3, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a February 2, 2026, report detailing the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure of an impending fiscal headwind that threatened the Company's performance in the immediate future.

During a related earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Desmond Lynch addressed a "one-time supply chain disruption" expected to negatively influence product revenue for the first quarter of 2026. Lynch characterized the setback as "probably . . . around low double-digit million impact in what’s already a seasonally soft quarter." The revelation that Rambus was facing a significant revenue shortfall during an already vulnerable period led to an immediate loss of investor confidence. This downward pressure resulted in a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the anticipated operational volatility and its impact on the Company’s near-term growth trajectory.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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