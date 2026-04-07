Resonate Unveils Ignition, Giving Independent Agencies Proprietary Data and Activation Capabilities to Compete at Scale

RESTON, Va., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate, the leading provider of predictive consumer intelligence, today announced Resonate Ignition, a purpose-built program that gives agencies everything they need to compete and grow in an AI-driven market. Built to power agency success in the evolving world of AI, data, and media, Ignition gives agency teams four things: the ability to build faster and smarter with AI-powered, agentic workflows; turnkey first-party data solutions for their clients; proprietary audience and persona products that increase media performance and protect margins; and an end-to-end intelligence platform that compresses time from discovery to activation. The result is a program designed not just to make agencies more competitive, but to open new revenue streams and drive measurable growth.

For years, independent and mid-sized agencies have operated at a structural disadvantage. Holding companies have invested billions in proprietary data infrastructure, giving them a built-in edge in pitches, planning, and client retention. Resonate Ignition changes that equation by giving agencies a competitive edge with access to better consumer intelligence and activation capabilities, without the overhead.

“Independent agencies are some of the most creative, capable teams in this business, and they’ve been competing with data, technology, and AI disadvantage,” said Bryan Gernert, Chief Executive Officer of Resonate. “Ignition gives them the foundation that holding companies spent billions to build. With predictive consumer intelligence and turnkey activation built into one solution, agencies can walk into any pitch, any room, with proprietary capabilities and results that prove their value from day one.”

Ignition brings together Resonate's full suite of agency solutions into an integrated program that spans the entire campaign lifecycle and unlocks revenue streams never before accessible to independent agencies. Agency teams can move from consumer research and audience development to media activation and campaign measurement in days, not months — fueled by the only intelligence that tells agencies not just who their clients' best customers are today, but what they'll do next.

The results speak for themselves. In their first few months using Resonate to power campaigns, our agency customers have achieved a 50% increase in ROAS and a 23% decrease in cost per conversion over other third-party data sources.

“To enable strategic growth for our clients and partners, agencies need more than strong relationships — they need better data, sharper intelligence, and the ability to act with speed and precision,” said Ray Owens, EVP, Customer Intelligence at Amsive, a leading performance marketing agency. “What Resonate delivers is a deeper understanding of the consumer that translates directly into stronger performance outcomes. That combination is increasingly essential in today’s market.”

About Resonate

Headquartered in Reston, VA, Resonate is the leader in predictive consumer intelligence. For 18 years, Resonate has been on the forefront of AI and data science, recognizing early on that the industry's problem was never "more data," but the critical inability to capture the unobservable 'why' behind consumer decisions. Our proprietary data infrastructure is purpose-built to decode human motivations at scale, enabling brands to move beyond simple observation. Resonate transforms this deep understanding into predictable action, giving our customers the definitive understanding needed to confidently find their next best voters and donors, maximize growth, and drive measurable loyalty across every stage of the funnel.

Press Contact

pr@resonate.com