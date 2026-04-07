Paylocity Acquires Grayscale to Expand AI-Powered Recruiting Capabilities

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), a leading provider of HCM, Finance, and IT solutions, today announced the acquisition of Grayscale Labs, Inc. (“Grayscale”), an AI-powered recruiting automation company that helps businesses hiring at scale move faster without compromising quality.

As expectations for speed, responsiveness, efficiency, and candidate experience continue to rise, high-volume hiring has become increasingly complex. Delays between recruiting steps can slow momentum and lead candidates to withdraw.

Grayscale expands Paylocity’s recruiting capabilities with AI-powered recruiting automation that helps employers engage candidates earlier and move faster through time-sensitive hiring workflows—while keeping hiring decisions firmly in the hands of recruiters and hiring managers. The platform helps organizations keep pace with the ongoing hiring demands of high‑volume, high‑turnover workforces without sacrificing quality or control.

“We’re continuing to invest in AI to simplify one of the most time-consuming aspects of work —hiring—for both employers and candidates,” said Toby Williams, President and CEO of Paylocity. “Grayscale helps teams respond faster, maintain stronger candidate engagement, and focus on selecting the right talent.”

The acquisition reflects Paylocity’s broader strategy to embed AI across its platform, delivering intelligence within core workflows spanning HR, Finance, and IT. By extending these capabilities into talent acquisition, Paylocity is accelerating hiring processes and applying AI where speed and candidate experience drive success.

Paylocity does not expect the acquisition of Grayscale to have a material impact on fourth quarter or fiscal 2026 financial results. Paylocity will update financial guidance in the normal course of business in its third quarter fiscal 2026 earnings release.

About Paylocity

Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is an award-winning provider of HCM, Finance, and IT software solutions. Paylocity offers one unified, easy‑to‑use platform that helps businesses across HR, Finance, and IT streamline operations, manage spend and talent, and build culture and connection—with AI embedded directly into everyday workflows to save time, reduce manual effort, and support better decisions. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help all employees achieve their best. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.

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Nicole Andergard Reddy

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