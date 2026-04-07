BELLAMI’s Halo Pro Is the Gateway to Extensions Everyone’s Been Waiting For

LOS ANGELES, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BELLAMI, the #1 global human hair brand, announces the launch of the Halo Pro, a next generation evolution of the beloved Halo extension method. Designed to deliver instant length and volume, Halo Pro prioritizes comfort, adjustability, and a seamless blend with natural hair. The Halo Pro installs in minutes and removes just as easily, enabling effortless transformations for everyday wear, special occasions, or as a real-time consultation tool for stylists.









Originally popularized by HALO Couture - now part of the BELLAMI portfolio - the Halo method introduced a new way for consumers to enhance their hair at home. With Halo Pro, BELLAMI advances the category through expanded shade offerings, professional-grade customization, and proprietary technology, including:

RootReplica™ Technology: Injected hair along the halo and side wefts mimics natural hair growth for a seamless, scalp-like appearance

Injected hair along the halo and side wefts mimics natural hair growth for a seamless, scalp-like appearance FlexMesh™ Construction: Lightweight, breathable mesh with antibacterial coating designed for comfort, durability and consistent performance

Lightweight, breathable mesh with antibacterial coating designed for comfort, durability and consistent performance SiliconeGrip™ Technology: A discreet silicone strip that delivers a stable, non-slip feel and minimizes shifting for all-day, tension-free comfort



Designed with both consumers and stylists in mind, Halo Pro also serves as a powerful consultation tool - particularly for clients who may feel intimidated by traditional extensions. The ready-to-wear format allows stylists to instantly demonstrate the impact of added length and volume, acting as the “hair filler” clients are seeking without the time or maintenance commitment. This immediate, transformative experience creates an accessible entry point into extensions, while opening the door to BELLAMI’s broader range of professional methods.









To support the launch, BELLAMI tapped Highlight Artist Co-Founder and celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan as the face of the Halo Pro campaign, expanding her role as a longtime brand ambassador. Known for her polished, modern aesthetic, Marjan’s clientele includes Jennifer Lopez, Eva Longoria, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Whitney Cummings, and Desi Perkins, among others.

“As a stylist, I love that it lets me quickly show a client what extensions can do for their hair during a consultation. Once they see the difference - the volume, the length, the confidence it brings - it opens the door to exploring more extension options in the future. It’s an incredibly versatile tool for stylists and an easy way for clients to experience the impact of extensions,” says Marjan.









The Halo Pro also features a customizable fit system designed to accommodate a wide range of hair types and styling needs. The system includes an ultra-thin adjustable wire, removable clips for personalized application, and two 3” RootReplica™ clip-in fill-ins for precision face-framing seamless blending. Halo Pro is offered in 25 shades and four lengths (14”, 16”, 18”, and 20”).

About BELLAMI: BELLAMI is the #1 hair extension brand in the world, known for delivering premium hair extensions that empower women through transformative length and volume. The brand ethically sources 100% Virgin Remy, full cuticle intact, human hair and sustainably produces high-gram, luxury extensions designed for seamless, natural results. BELLAMI offers the largest assortment of professional and ready-to-wear hair extensions in the industry and continues to innovate to meet the needs of every hair type and lifestyle. Through The BELLAMI Academy, the brand has certified more than 30,000 stylists worldwide, providing best-in-class education. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, BELLAMI sells one pack of hair extensions every minute, every day, and is the #1 extension brand on social media.

To learn more about BELLAMI, shop extensions or to locate a BELLAMI Beauty Bar, please visit www.bellamihair.com .

Media Contact: bellami@mmlpr.com

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