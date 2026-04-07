Eagleview Welcomes Insurance Sales Veteran Jamie Shreeves as Senior Enterprise Sales Executive

Rochester, NY, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Eagleview, a leading provider of aerial imagery and geospatial technology solutions, announces that Jamie Shreeves has joined the company as Senior Enterprise Sales Executive. Shreeves brings more than 15 years of executive sales leadership in the property and casualty insurance industry, with outstanding performance in driving adoption for technology-forward solutions among the nation's top carriers.

“We support 19 out of the top 20 insurance companies in North America, and our mission is to keep delivering transformative value to every carrier we serve,” said Piers Dormeyer, CEO of Eagleview. “Bringing Jamie onto the team brings in a seasoned enterprise sales leader who has spent his career at the intersection of insurance and technology. His carrier relationships, revenue track record, and deep knowledge of claims workflows are essential as we continue to grow in the insurance segment.”

Shreeves began building his expertise in operations and sales leadership before transitioning fully into the P&C insurance ecosystem. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Sales at Artigem in Jacksonville, FL, where he helped introduce software solutions into the claims environment.

Prior to Artigem, Shreeves served as, Vice President of Sales at SeekNow, where he helped insurance carriers to reduce expenses, improve cycle times, and deliver more accurate ground truths

Earlier in his career, Shreeves served as AVP of Business Development at ITEL Laboratories, where he launched new property insurance services into carrier networks consistently driving year-over-year revenue growth. He holds a B.S. in Management and Marketing from Lehigh University.

“I’ve spent my career helping carriers modernize their claims and inspection workflows, and Eagleview is the kind of solution that makes that conversation easy. The data, the imagery, the efficiency, it delivers real, measurable value. I’m thrilled to bring it to more carriers and help them transform how they operate,” said Jamie Shreeves, Senior Enterprise Sales Executive at Eagleview.

About Eagleview

Eagleview is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. Eagleview is renowned for its geospatial data and extensive imagery library which encompasses 94 percent of the U.S. population. Eagleview’sunique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries.

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