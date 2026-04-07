VixulCon 2026 Challenges Tech Services Founders to Lead the AI Pivot, Or Watch Clients Outgrow Them

AUSTIN, Texas, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vixul announces VixulCon 2026, its invite-only flagship event returning to Austin on April 20. Now in its fourth year, VixulCon is the definitive closed-door gathering for technology services founders navigating the AI era.

This year’s theme, Customization at Scale: AI’s Impact on Tech Services, confronts the defining disruption in the industry: AI has arrived, and clients are using it to build what they used to hire for. Founders who don’t reposition risk being replaced not by competitors, but by their own clients.

The stakes are existential. According to a 2025 Bain & Company report, firms that fail to transform face revenue erosion of 30% or more and a potential loss of 45–50% of enterprise value over five years. Acquirers are consolidating around AI-first firms with deep vertical expertise and walking away from generalists. Differentiation is no longer a growth strategy — it is a survival one.

VixulCon 2026 is built to close the gap between knowing this and acting on it. The day features portfolio showcases from firms building AI-native agencies and validating AI outcomes in regulated environments, facilitated focus groups on monetizing and delivering customization at scale, and a closing investor panel — Investment in the Era of AI-Accelerated Agencies — featuring Stephen Garden (CEO, Eliza), Buddy Flerl (CEO, Datastrike), Jeff Gibson (President & CEO, APT127 Holdings), and Sekhar Puli (Managing General Partner, Aroa Venture Partners).

“AI has erased the line between product and services. Product companies are pulling implementation in-house; AI is making deep customization scalable. VixulCon exists to make sure tech services founders aren’t just aware of this shift, they’re building for it.” said Aater Suleman, Co-Founder, Vixul

RSVPs are closed. Join the waitlist and stay informed at www.vixul.com/vixulcon.

Media Contact

Ali Hussain

press@vixul.com

512-659-7689

About Vixul

Vixul transforms technology services firms into focused, AI-first businesses built for higher growth, stronger margins, and durable equity. Through a milestone-driven program, Vixul installs the building blocks every firm needs from demand generation and sales discipline to AI-first automation, under the mentorship of founders who’ve built and exited their own firms. Learn more at www.vixul.com.