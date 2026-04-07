Adoptex Launches Industry’s First AI Adoption GPS for Internet Service Providers

Atlanta, GA, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Adoptex LLC launched the AI Adoption Positioning System (APS), a new platform that helps Internet Service Providers measure, benchmark, and accelerate their adoption of artificial intelligence. Designed for the approximately 4,000 Tier 2 and Tier 3 ISPs in the United States, APS provides quantitative assessments of AI readiness, adoption, progress and organizational alignment, along with the AI Adoption Indexes — the broadband industry’s first quantitative AI benchmarks — that allow providers to measure themselves against peers and track performance over time.

What’s New:

Patent-pending AI Adoption Positioning System (APS) delivers quantitative assessments across four dimensions: AI Readiness, AI Adoption, Comprehensive Adoption, and Organizational Alignment

AI Adoption Indexes (Readiness, Adoption, and Alignment) establish the broadband industry’s first quantitative AI benchmarks

No-Cost Starter Bundle gives qualified ISPs one assessment every 60 days for a full year

Independent and vendor-neutral — Adoptex does not sell AI products, implementation services, or consulting

While large ISPs companies have dedicated AI teams and structured frameworks, most regional and community broadband providers are navigating AI adoption without a map. These ISPs serve millions of Americans in rural and regional communities where broadband reliability and service quality directly affect economic opportunity — and many are now deploying networks funded by like the $42.5 billion BEAD program, where operational efficiency and long-term sustainability are federal requirements, not optional goals. Yet most lack even a basic framework for measuring AI progress. The result is a pattern familiar across the industry: scattered pilots that never scale, vendor-driven recommendations with built-in bias, and leadership teams that cannot agree on priorities, pace, or progress.

At the same time, aggressive vendor marketing has flooded the market with competing AI claims, leaving ISP executives unable to separate real operational value that delays adoption while competitors move ahead from hype — and creating a decision paralysis. APS solves this by replacing opinions and sales pitches with independent, quantitative evidence that shows each ISP exactly where it stands and which steps will deliver measurable results.

“We built APS to give ISPs what they’ve never had: a GPS for AI adoption. Instead of one-off scorecards, APS shows you where you are, recommends the next turns, and then confirms whether you’re actually getting closer to the business outcomes you care about,” said Bill Wallet, CEO and Founder of Adoptex LLC.

The AI Adoption Positioning System (APS) works like GPS for an ISP’s AI journey. Instead, it provides three things:

A position fix — Four assessments (AI Readiness, AI Adoption, Comprehensive Adoption, and Organizational Alignment) evaluate where an ISP stands today, producing quantitative scores across operational categories.

A route forward — Each assessment generates up to three reports: a Current State Report (“Where You Are”), a Next Steps Pathway Report (“Your Best Route Forward”), and a Change State Report (“Did You Arrive?”) that measures progress and recalculates the route.

An industry benchmark — Every assessment feeds the AI Adoption Indexes (Readiness, Adoption, and Alignment), creating the broadband industry’s first quantitative AI benchmarks so ISPs can measure themselves against the industry — comparable to how the S&P 500 benchmarks financial markets or FICO scores benchmark consumer credit.

“Most AI programs don’t fail because of missing tools or data. They stall because leaders are following different maps. APS makes that invisible risk visible and gives everyone a shared route they can commit to,” said Peter S. Kastner, COO of Adoptex LLC.

In practice, an APS assessment might reveal that an ISP scores strongly on AI Adoption but only 38 out of 100 on Organizational Alignment — exposing a hidden leadership gap that could derail a major AI investment before it delivers results. APS surfaces these risks with data, not opinions, and then provides a sequenced route to close the gap.

Adoptex is an independent AI adoption assessment company. It does not sell AI products, implementation services, or consulting, and does not endorse specific vendors. All assessments and reports are evidence-based and free from sales agendas, providing ISP leadership teams with what the company calls “the unbiased source of truth” for AI adoption.

“The biggest value of Adoptex wasn’t the readiness scores themselves, but the clarity it brought to sequencing—giving us confidence in what to act on, what to defer, and what to stop pursuing altogether,” said Adoptex customer Tony Stout, CTO of PRTC and CDG.

To accelerate industry-wide benchmarking and eliminate cost barriers, Adoptex is making APS accessible from day one: qualified ISPs receive a No-Cost Starter Bundle that provides one AI Readiness or Adoption Current State Assessment every 60 days for a full year — giving providers an immediate, zero-risk way to establish their AI position and begin contributing to the AI Adoption Indexes. Registration is available at adoptex.ai.

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For media inquiries, please contact Vivian Gawecki vivian.gawecki@adoptex.ai or 860-335-4885 or contact Lesley Franics at info@lesleyfrancispr.com or 912-417-5377.

EDITOR’S NOTES

About Adoptex

Adoptex LLC, based in Atlanta, Georgia, provides independent, unbiased, quantitative assessments of AI readiness, adoption, and organizational alignment for Internet Service Providers. Through the patent-pending AI Adoption Positioning System (APS) and the AI Adoption Indexes, Adoptex helps Tier 2 and Tier 3 broadband providers turn AI adoption from a one-off experiment into a managed, repeatable discipline. The company was founded in 2026 as a spinout of The BlueBridge Group LLC. The leadership team brings over 150 years of combined experience in the technology and ISP industry. For more information, visit adoptex.ai.

Leadership

Bill Wallet, CEO & Founder — Decades of go-to-market strategy experience. Leads APS and AI Adoption Index development.

Bob Wilson, CTO — Former B-52 pilot. Emerging technology expert. Senior roles at Dell EMC ($2B+ revenue contribution).

Peter S. Kastner, COO — Co-founded Aberdeen Group. 50+ years in enterprise technology and market research.

Lawrence Cross, PhD/MBA, Chief Scientist — 20+ years in networking, AI, and cloud. Background includes Cisco and Calix.

Skip Hirvela, VP Partnerships — 30+ years in telecom. Scaled sales from $30M to $1B+.

Thomas Gentry, CFO — Principal at Accounting Solutions in Alpharetta, GA. CPA PC.

Professional headshots, a sample APS assessment overview, and product visuals are available in the downloadable press kit at adoptex.ai.