Artificial Intelligence (AI) Medical Writing Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: June 18, 2026)

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Writing with Alex Evans: Medical Writing with Artificial Intelligence (AI) (June 18, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Medical Writing with Artificial Intelligence will equip you with the tools necessary to use AI writers in your daily practice. This course is for medical writers, healthcare professionals, researchers, and anyone curious about the intersection between AI and medical communications.

Benefits of attending

Leverage AI writers to write quality articles faster

AI writers to write quality articles faster Ensure a comprehensive article using AI to help with article research

a comprehensive article using AI to help with article research Find relevant references using AI writers

relevant references using AI writers Tailor the style of the article to the audience by adjusting the AI prompts

the style of the article to the audience by adjusting the AI prompts Use AI to create tables, articles, CE needs assessments, and more

This series, led by expert Alex Evans, will see participants gaining practical tips for enhancing their writing skills in diverse medical contexts, including strategy and structure. These short sessions are perfect for those looking to improve their medical communication abilities and stay up-to-date with industry trend, all whilst on your lunch break!

What is Lunch & Learn? Turn your lunch hour into a valuable learning opportunity with our all-new Lunch & Learn category - an exciting twist on the traditional webinar. These bite-sized, budget-friendly and diverse training sessions are designed to fit seamlessly into your working day, providing a flexible and impactful way to advance your skills without disrupting your busy schedule.

If you're looking to boost your professional expertise, the Lunch & Learn course combines the latest insights, expert-led instruction, and practical tools to keep you engaged and evolving - all in the time it takes to enjoy your lunch!

So, what are you waiting for? Learn something new, grow your career, and make every minute count.

Who Should Attend:

Medical writers interested in leveraging AI to improve their quality and productivity

Healthcare professionals wanting to use AI to help them produce materials for their healthcare facility - patient materials, Pharmacy and Therapeutics (P&T) committee documents, clinical trial summaries, etc.)

Researchers interested in using AI to find existing work in their field that may be relevant to their ongoing projects

Certifications:

CPD: 1 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Speakers:



Alex Evans

Experts.ink



Alex Evans is a pharmacist with over a decade of pharmacy practice experience. His first job was floating for a chain community pharmacy, before managing long-term care, community, and hospital outpatient pharmacies.



He also served as a pharmacy project manager for Ascension Health, where he helps with implementing new service lines, accreditation and licensing, revenue cycle, and the standardizing of operations across all retail pharmacies.



Alex has precepted and guest lectured at the University of Hawaii at Hilo (UH-Hilo) pharmacy school and precepted students from University of Florida, Florida A&M University, University of South Florida, and Nova Southeastern University.



He is the founder of PharmCompliance.com, a site dedicated to helping pharmacists better understand compliance and operations. He is also a strong supporter of Dispensary of Hope and the recipient of their Network Ambassador Award. He received the Introductory Pharmacy Practice Experience (IPPE) Preceptor of the Year award in 2012 from UH-Hilo.



Alex currently works as an independent medical writer and is a regular contributor for GoodRx and AchieveCE. He has written for numerous websites, trade magazines, and professional societies, including the National Psoriasis Foundation, Carlat Psychiatry Report, Guideline Central, CE Impact, and Pharmacy Times.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5h7s8u

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