Saladax Biomedical to Expand International Access to Drug Level Testing for Psychiatry and Oncology

Bethlehem, PA, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saladax Biomedical, Inc., a leader in therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) diagnostics for psychiatry and oncology, today announced a distribution agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientiﬁc to expand global access to high-quality TDM assays that support clinicians in optimizing patient outcomes. Under the agreement, Thermo Fisher will distribute Saladax therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) tests through its established global commercial organization. The portfolio includes assays used to monitor the top prescribed antipsychotic medications such as clozapine, as well as widely used chemotherapy agents, where drug exposure can vary signiﬁcantly between patients. In these cases, monitoring is essential to ensure patients are receiving the proper dosage of medication.

Therapeutic drug monitoring plays a critical role in managing complex therapies, particularly for drugs with narrow therapeutic windows or high variability among patients. Current drug level monitoring methods are often not rapid enough, signiﬁcantly diminishing their clinical utility. Saladax’s rapid and accurate measurement of drug concentrations allows clinicians to better tailor therapy, reduce toxicity, and improve patient outcomes.

Saladax proprietary assays are designed to run on existing instrumentation already widely used in hospital and reference laboratories, allowing laboratories to implement advanced therapeutic drug monitoring without the need of new capital expenditure. By expanding access to these tests through Thermo Fisher’s global distribution channels, more laboratories will be able to provide clinicians with timely and actionable drug level information.

“We are excited to enter this strategic partnership with Thermo Fisher to expand physician and patient access to Saladax’s clinically important therapeutic drug monitoring solutions. This partnership is a major step in making these important tests available to healthcare professionals on a global scale,” said Sal Salamone, CEO and Founder of Saladax Biomedical.

“Saladax’s proprietary TDM assays complement Thermo Fisher’s existing TDM portfolio and most importantly, expand the availability of comprehensive solutions that help improve patient outcomes,” said Patrick Jones, president of the clinical diagnostics business within Thermo Fisher.

ABOUT SALADAX BIOMEDICAL, INC.

Headquartered in Bethlehem, PA, Saladax Biomedical, Inc. is a privately held company that develops, manufactures, and markets assays that provide rapid therapeutic drug levels for essential and life-saving medicines prescribed by psychiatrists and oncologists. Since 2007, Saladax's proprietary technology has been used in clinical laboratories or point-of-care settings throughout the world to assist clinicians in monitoring and optimizing patient care. Additionally, the company collaborates with leading pharmaceutical companies to develop tests for clinical trials and companion diagnostics. For more information, visit MyCareTests.com