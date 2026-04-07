Colligo and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Compliant Email Manager Software to the Public Sector

TORONTO and RESTON, Va., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colligo, a leading provider of Microsoft 365 email records management solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Colligo’s Public Sector distributor in North America, making the company’s Email Manager for Microsoft 365 available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

“Email remains one of the most scrutinized and high-risk records types for Government agencies,” said Tim Brady, Colligo CEO. “Colligo Email Manager enables agencies to manage emails as official records in SharePoint Online, ensuring policy compliance, audit readiness and defensible disposition without disrupting how employees work.”

Colligo’s Email Manager for Microsoft 365 enables Government organizations to seamlessly transfer emails and attachments from Outlook to SharePoint Online, where they can be managed as official records. The software streamlines the capture, classification and management of email records in accordance with agency retention schedules and information governance policies. By embedding records management within the tools employees already use, agencies can improve compliance, reduce risk, save time and eliminate reliance on legacy systems.

Purpose-built for highly regulated environments, Colligo Email Manager supports defensible disposition, audit readiness and policy enforcement, while driving end-user adoption by providing an easy-to-use and highly automated solution. The software empowers Government agencies to address evolving records management mandates and compliance requirements as they modernize records management practices within Microsoft 365.

“The Colligo Email Manager provides Government agencies with advanced email records management solutions for Microsoft 365,” said Alec Wyhs, Program Executive for Information Governance and Records Management Technology at Carahsoft. “Colligo’s technology enhances compliance and reduces risk, enabling agencies to confidently manage email records in the cloud. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with Colligo to deliver the cloud-based email management solution to the Public Sector.”

Colligo’s software and solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or Colligo@carahsoft.com. Explore Colligo’s solutions here.

About Colligo

Colligo is the provider of Colligo Email Manager for Microsoft 365, a purpose-built solution that enables government and regulated organizations to manage email as official records. The solution streamlines the capture and transfer of email from Outlook to SharePoint, where records can be classified, governed and retained in accordance with established retention schedules and compliance requirements. For more information, visit www.colligo.com.

Contact

Sarah Gayda

CMO

Colligo

Toll Free: +1 (866) 685-7962

marketing@colligo.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Records Management, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com