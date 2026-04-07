AI and Online Health Information Are Booming, But Americans Don’t Fully Trust What They Find

Austin, TX, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUSTIN, TEXAS (April 7, 2026) — Americans are turning to the internet and artificial intelligence (AI) in record numbers for health information. But many are unsure whether what they find is accurate or trustworthy, according to a new national survey released by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP).

More than 80% of Americans report searching online for health information, yet just 11% say it is very easy to determine whether that information is reliable and only 12% are very confident in its accuracy. Confidence drops even further for AI-powered tools and chatbots, with only 5% very confident in their accuracy.

While access to information has expanded, confidence has not kept pace. More than half of Americans (51%) say they are uncertain they have the information needed to make health care decisions for themselves or their families.

“At a time when patients are increasingly turning to the internet and AI for answers, these findings highlight a growing challenge. Access to information doesn’t always translate to confidence and clarity,” said AANP President Valerie Fuller, Ph.D., DNP. “Patients still want a trusted health care provider who will take the time to listen, explain their options and guide them through their care with support and assurance.”

That trust remains a critical factor. Nearly six in 10 Americans (57%) say they are very confident in the information they receive directly from a health care provider — significantly higher than their confidence in online sources.

Patients also report that clear communication and time with their provider are among the most important aspects of care, with “explaining things in a clear way” consistently ranking as a top priority across demographics.

As patients seek support navigating increasingly complex health information, nurse practitioners (NPs) play a vital role in helping individuals interpret information, understand their options and make informed decisions about their care.

For more than half a century, NPs have delivered patient-centered care that prioritizes communication, education and whole-person treatment. NPs diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions, prescribe medications and work closely with patients to ensure they understand their health and feel confident in their care decisions.

“Patients consistently tell us they value providers who take the time to partner with them in their health,” Fuller said. “As health information becomes more complex and AI use continues to grow, it is more important than ever that patients have access to trusted providers who can help them separate fact from misinformation and make informed decisions.”

Reflecting this growing demand, nearly three in four Americans (73%) support policies that would make it easier to choose a NP as their health care provider. Decades of peer-reviewed research demonstrate that NPs deliver high-quality, safe and effective care with strong patient outcomes and high levels of patient satisfaction.

What Patients Should Know When Using Online or AI Health Information

Verify the source. Not all online or AI-generated information is accurate or based on clinical evidence.

Not all online or AI-generated information is accurate or based on clinical evidence. Use information as a starting point, not a diagnosis or treatment plan. Online tools can inform questions, but they cannot replace personalized health care.

Online tools can inform questions, but they cannot replace personalized health care. Talk to a trusted provider. A qualified nurse practitioner who knows your health history can help interpret information and guide safe, appropriate care decisions.

An online survey of 1,000 people was conducted by The Mellman Group in December 2025. The overall margin of error is +/- 3.

Media Contact: Bryan Black

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The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization representing the 461,000 licensed nurse practitioners (NPs) in the United States. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP advances health policy and promotes excellence in practice, education and research to support high-quality, patient-centered care. Learn more at aanp.org.

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